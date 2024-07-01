Vic Mensa trolls his own look at BET Awards 2024 with Ben Stiller meme after internet goes gaga over it

The 2024 BET Awards saw a bevy of celebrities walk down the red carpet dressed to the nines, but one performer who turned heads online was Vic Mensa. The rapper's appearance at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30 caused a frenzy on social media as netizens gushed about his looks on stage.

Meanwhile, the rapper took to X to troll himself, likening his pose on stage to the Ben Stiller "blue steel" meme from the 2001 flick Zoolander.

Mensa joined journalist Speedy Morman and influencer Lynae Vanee on stage at the BET Awards on Sunday night. While Morman and Vanee gave their speeches, the rapper was caught looking straight at the camera in a seemingly model-like pose.

As the video circulated on social media, many fans took to X to commend the rapper's dedication to "serve face" on stage.

"They got some fine people to get us to vote lmfaooo #BETAwards Vic Mensa just there to serve face," one fan commented.

"Vic Mensa said I’m gonna look like a model this entire segment," another fan added.

"Vic Mensa is so fine," wrote another person.

More fans added to the commentary, jesting that Mensa was on stage solely to "flex" on people.

"bro said im here to flex on y’all only," wrote one person.

"Vic Mensa why are you looking at me like that," commented another person.

"I didn't hear a word Vic Mensa just said," someone added.

"Model pose is crazy lol," said another person.

Vic Mensa was a part of the BET Awards' inaugural Culture Class '24

According to Complex, the 2024 BET Awards introduced its inaugural Culture Class - an initiative to spotlight Black individuals who have excelled in their fields over the past year. BET has announced its plans to make the Culture Class an annual spectacle to honor Black excellence in diverse fields like music, sports, food, fashion, comedy, community, politics, and wellness.

Vic Mensa was one among the 10 members of the 2024 Culture Class, which included Speedy Morman, Lynae Vanee, Rhapsody, Pretty Vee, Tunde, Flau'Jae, DeAndre Brown, Bryon Javar, and Kimmy's Kreation.

Mensa last released new music in 2023 when he came out with his second studio album, Victor, on September 15. In an interview with GRAMMY, he elaborated on his decision to name the album after himself, saying:

"I speak a lot in this album about working to have people released from prison, like man, this was ordained for me. You know, it’s no coincidence that I would be named after a freedom fighter and I would grow to become one myself. And I had another realization in that moment: That no matter what I experience — the ups, downs, scuffles, controversies — I am named to be the victor of them all."

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, saw Victoria Monét, Usher, and Killer Mike emerge as the biggest winners of the night. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monét's song On My Mama fetched her the BET Her Award and Video of the Year, meanwhile, Killer Mike won Album of the Year for his 2023 album, Michael.

Usher took home the Best Male R&B/pop Artist and Lifetime Achievement awards. Other winners included Tyla, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Regina King, to name a few.

