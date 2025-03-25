Was 6ix9ine in house arrest? Rapper's ankle monitor is cut off as he celebrates his newfound freedom

On March 25, 2025, DJ Akademiks shared a video of Daniel Hernandez, aka 6ix9ine or Tekashi69, cutting his ankle monitor. In the clip, the STOOPID rapper was surrounded by three women at a poolside. As soon as the monitor was cut, a song was played in the background as the group rejoiced in celebration, with one of the women jumping into the pool, and Hernandez following suit after gulping down a large sip from a bottle lying there.

The cutting of 6ix9ine's ankle monitor marks the end of his home detention, which followed his brief arrest in 2024. According to a CBS News report, released on November 7, 2024, 6ix9ine was arrested on October 29, 2024, as an outcome of his probation officer's complaint. The office complained that 6ix9ine failed his drug tests and was also not following the rules about getting travel permission.

Following his arrest, the Hellsing Station rapper made a deal with federal prosecutors to regain freedom. The conditions of the deal were one month in jail, followed by three months of home detention with electric monitoring and a curfew. For the unversed, 6ix9ine has been under house arrest since the last week of December 2024, with an ankle monitor keeping track of his whereabouts.

6ix9ine received a two-year prison sentence in 2019

This isn't 6ix9ine's first run-in with the law. In December 2019, Hernandez was charged for his entanglement with a street gang. According to CBS News, Daniel pleaded guilty to charges of joining the gang called Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, earlier in 2019. The prosecutors said that Nine Trey was one of the "most violent outgrowths of United Bloods Nation" and had members throughout the country."

The rapper reportedly claimed that his role in the gang was to "just keep making hits and be the financial support for the gang," so that "they could buy guns and stuff like that." However, the SHAKA LAKA rapper became a star witness for prosecutors in a racketeering and firearms case against his former crew members, which led to a potentially less harsh sentence.

Before receiving his sentence, Tekashi69 also expressed his regret at joining the gang in the courtroom, saying:

"I'm not a victim. I put myself in this position from Day One. I made a lot of bad choices in life, but that does not make me a bad person. I'm happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliation."

Michael Longyear, the Assistant US attorney, also stated in court that the Aulos Reloaded rapper's cooperation was not only substantial but extraordinary, especially considering the risks he and his family faced for his testimony.

Before Daniel's cooperation became public, the rapper relocated his family and was then moved to a different prison facility, into a unit with no gang members, by the government.

Ultimately, 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison. However, he got an early release in April 2020, amidst the COVID pandemic, after complaining that he was particularly susceptible to the disease.

