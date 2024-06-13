WATCH: Kane Brown kicks out rude fan during Atlanta State Farm show without pausing performance

Kane Brown has been busy with the ongoing tour, In The Air 2024, which started on March 28, 2024, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Meanwhile, the singer had to face an unexpected situation when he performed recently at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, forcing him to remove one of his fans from the venue.

Brown was performing on stage when an individual from the crowd started showing him the middle finger. While Kane spotted the same at one point, he called out the man and said:

"Come here, I wanna show you what flipping me off will do."

Trending

However, the man did not come near the stage and Kane Brown eventually contacted a security guard and was heard saying on the microphone:

"Kick his a*s outta here."

The incident was even recorded on video and it has already grabbed the attention of social media users. People appreciated how Brown handled the entire situation and a few others criticized the man for showing the middle finger.

Kane Brown's Raleigh concert receives a positive response

Kane Brown's previous performance was held at the PNC Arena, Raleigh on June 7, 2024. He began with the song Bury Me in Georgia and the crowd started cheering simultaneously. He additionally spoke to the crowd in between his performances.

Brown was also seen walking towards the stage through the audience. He even dedicated his song Homesick to the ones who have served in the military, saying that it is not easy to stay away from the family. He further stated that it is tough for servicemen and servicewomen.

He then started singing Famous Friends along with Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee members. This was followed by Thank God and Kane Brown revealed to the audience at the same time that his wife Katelyn Jae is resting at home since she is supposed to give birth to a child in the upcoming weeks.

Apart from Brown's standalone acts, the audience gave a similar response to Parmalee and Hubbard. Hubbard also spoke to the crowd along with performing and waved to the fans by walking to each side of the stage.

Brown announced the In The Air 2024 Tour back in September last year. The artist was confirmed to perform in around 29 cities. As mentioned, the first show was held in Virginia on March 28 and the upcoming one is scheduled for July 20 in Boston. The tour will end on September 14 at Arlington, Texas.

Kane Brown on his family preparing to welcome a new member

In his latest conversation with 107.9 Coyote Country, Kane revealed that the entire family is excited about the baby, including his daughters Kingsley and Kodi. He mentioned that both the girls "love the fact" that he and Katelyn are having another child. He further stated:

"Preparing to be a boy dad, I'm just ready to coach a baseball team or something like that. I'm excited. Kingsley just got her first set of golf clubs yesterday, so we went up and hit on the golf simulator."

Kane and Katelyn have been married since 2018 and their first child, Kingsley, was born the following year. The duo then welcomed another daughter in 2020.