WATCH: Taylor Swift coughs as she appears to swallow a bug during Eras Tour performance in London

Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about swallowing insects while singing! The 14-time Grammy winner swallowed a bug once again during her Eras Tour concert at the Wembley Stadium on June 23.

While performing the ten-minute version of All Too Well, the pop icon started coughing all of a sudden and regained her composure a while later. To lighten the situation down, she hilariously laughed at herself and asked the 89,000-odd people at Wembley to sing for her because she had swallowed a bug.

"I swallowed a bug, can you sing?" exclaimed Taylor while the audience burst into laughter after understanding what had happened.

The entire incident was captured by a TikTok user and she posted it online.

Taylor Swift also swallowed a bug onstage in June last year

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Concert Movie World Premiere (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time that the 34-year-old has swallowed a bug in the middle of the show. She went into a coughing fit the first time it happened during the Chicago leg of her Eras Tour in June 2023.

While introducing the newest member of her band, pianist Karina DePiano, the Style singer suddenly turned back and went into a coughing fit. After steadily regaining her composure a while later, Swift revealed that she had swallowed a bug.

"I just swallowed a bug. I'm so sorry," she panted, while still being visibly uncomfortable.

Thereafter, the singer tried to turn the confusing situation into a hilarious one by cracking a few jokes about the 'stupid' incident.

"It's totally fine. It's just stupid," joked Taylor before remarking that it was 'delicious!'

She also notified the audience that she had finally swallowed the bug and predicted that it would happen again that night because there were a 'thousand of them.'

"This is going to happen again tonight. There's so many bugs. There's 1,000 of them. Anyway, this has been fun," commented Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift joined by Travis Kelce at Eras Tour concert in Wembley

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

An unsolicited bug making its way inside Taylor Swift's system wasn't the only unexpected incident that happened on the June 23 show of the Eras Tour. Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made a surprising entry onto the stage to assist his girlfriend during a mid-show costume change. Clad in a jade black suit and hat, Travis Kelce carried Swift off the stage to help her put on the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart jacket and high heels for her next performance.

Another guest for Sunday's concert was Gracie Abrams. The American singer-songwriter joined Kelce and Swift onstage and performed her new song Us featuring Taylor Swift. Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift were also seen making their way toward the VIP section of the concert while Kelce's brother Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce were also seen in attendance.

The two were seen sporting Swiftie friendship bracelets and enjoying their time on the show. A Taylor Swift fan even captured a sweet moment in which Jason Kelce is seen showing his collection of friendship bracelets to Kylie.

However, Sunday's Eras Tour concert was a picnic day for more than one high-profile family. Several members of the British Royal Family showed up including Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It was also the 42nd birthday of Prince William.

This was not the first time Travis Kelce was seen accompanying his girlfriend's concerts. He had previously been with Swift during her shows in Sydney, Paris, Kansas City, and Buenos Aires. He was seen singing along to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me" during the Buenos Aires leg of the Eras Tour.

