"We can tell she didn’t get much" — Internet reacts to Ariana Grande saying weekly therapy should be non-negotiable for studios signing artists

Ariana Grande's recent comments on the importance of mental health in the entertainment industry have ignited widespread discussion on social media. On February 10, 2025, during an episode of WTF with Marc Maron, the American singer Ariana Grande-Butera stressed the significance of integrating therapy sessions into the contracts of signed artists.

Grande's statement quickly attracted online attention, sparking both admiration and skepticism from users on the social media platform X.

"We can tell she didn't get much," one commented.

Many users on X praised the singer's stance on mental well-being, emphasizing that seeking therapy does not necessarily mean something is wrong but rather helps to enhance one's life.

"YES SPILL! NORMALIZE MENTAL HEALTH! NORMALIZE THERAPY! Getting therapy doesn't mean there's "something wrong with you," everyone needs therapy. Not just stars, regular people too!" a user on X commented.

"Ariana Grande makes a great point. The pressure of fame can take a toll, and having therapy as part of the contract could ensure that artists have the support they need to cope with the challenges that come with stardom," one more user on X commented.

"Ariana's take on therapy is spot on—self-care should definitely be part of the gig! ✨ Plus, that dress is giving major fairytale vibes! 💖," a third commented.

Furthermore, some users on X speculated that Ariana Grande's statement might be a precursor to sharing personal experiences or insights from her career. Others suggested that if studios and record labels truly care about their artists, they should make therapy sessions a standard practice.

"Sounds like she is about to drop some truth bombs about what has happened to her during her career. We are listening Ariana," a netizen commented.

"If labels and studios truly care about their artists, mental health support should be standard, not optional," another commented.

"I couldn't agree more. If the industry truly cares about their talent's success, investing in their mental health from the start isn't just necessary," one more user on X.

The American artist has not responded to the online reactions nor confirmed whether she intends to share further details.

Ariana Grande calls for therapy to be a standard in artist contracts

Grande (Image via Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

On Monday, February 10, 2025, Ariana Grande appeared on the WTF podcast with host Marc Maron. During the episode, Grande emphasized the importance of therapy for artists, sharing her experience of entering the industry at 19.

She explained how the rapid fame she experienced at such a young age left her struggling to grasp how to cope with the overwhelming changes. Grande suggested that studios should make therapy sessions a mandatory part of artists' contracts, something "non-negotiable."

"It's so important that these record labels, these studios, these TV studios, these big production companies make it a part of the contract when you sign on to do something that's going to change your life in that way, on that scale. You need a therapist to be seeing several times a week," Grande said.

"When these people are cast in these life-changing roles, or when they get that record deal, when they get that moment, that should be non-negotiable in the contract," Grande added.

Throughout the conversation, Ariana elaborated on why she encourages labels and studios to take this step, pointing out that they are fully aware of how fame can transform an artist's life. She also acknowledged that these changes can sometimes have negative effects, something that labels are already familiar with.

Finally, Ariana Grande briefly touched on her therapy sessions, expressing her appreciation for her therapist and their "great work" together. However, she did not specify when she began her sessions or whether they have been helping her manage the challenges she faces.

