"Welp that's disgusting"— Internet reacts to Cher Lloyd claiming her record label asked her to hook up with Justin Bieber

British pop star Cher Lloyd recently made headlines after revealing a shocking experience from her early career. In an appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast with Paul C. Brunson, released on January 29, 2025, the 31-year-old singer claimed that her record label pressured her to "hook up" with Justin Bieber to boost her record sales in the United States.

This revelation has sparked widespread outrage among fans, with many taking to social media to express their anger.

"Welp that's disgusting. These poor young women. I'm glad she had it in her to say no way, but imagine how many people wouldn't have that kind of spirit, since girls are socialized to do what other people want first and take care of themselves last," one Reddit user commented.

"Just a reminder to you all that for every horror story in Hollywood, there are a hundred in the music industry, It is insanely predatory at every level, and the most insane things are completely normalised," another Reddit user commented.

I remember how horribly the media treated Cher when she was first making waves. This doesn't surprise me, especially hearing Halsey talk about how her label treats her. If the Halsey can get treated like that, there's no hope for the up-and-coming young talent. Record labels have gotten manipulation and abuse down to a fine honed art," another person wrote.

Following the release of the podcast, fans quickly took to social media to condemn the alleged actions of the record label. Many expressed their disbelief and fans praised Lloyd for standing her ground.

"The entertainment industry is creative people being taken advantage of by power hungry sociopaths," one user remarked.

"For everyone that made it, remember that many did not. And they probably were told same thing," another user stated.

"This is honestly disgusting, not just for Cher but for Justin too. I'd imagine that this sort of thing has happened before and considering his bad experience with the industry, it just makes it worse. And they're kids. Cher was a teenager here. The exploitation of this industry is really sick," a Reddit user remarked.

Cher Lloyd reveals record label pressured her to pursue Justin Bieber for publicity

During the podcast interview, Cher Lloyd recounted how she was denied a promotional budget despite her record label spending millions on her album. Instead of supporting her through traditional marketing strategies, she was advised to find Justin Bieber at clubs and attempt to form a public relationship with him.

"What I needed to do to make this record take off is hit some of the clubs and find out where Bieber is," Cher Lloyd recalled being told. "You should go and try to get with him."

She was a teenager at the time and found the suggestion "bizarre, crazy, horrendous." Her then-boyfriend (now husband), Craig Monk, was present in the room when the statement was made, making the situation even more uncomfortable for her.

The Want U Back singer also disclosed that she was advised to keep her engagement to Monk a secret, as the label believed marriage would hurt her marketability. Despite the pressure, Cher Lloyd refused to follow through with their suggestion, stating,

"I had no intention of leeching onto male singers to try and gain a career. I'm not interested."

Cher Lloyd first rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor UK in 2010, finishing fourth in the competition. Her debut album Sticks & Stones was released in 2011, featuring hits like Swagger Jagger and Want U Back. Despite facing significant industry pressures, she managed to carve out a successful career both in the UK and the US.

Lloyd has largely stepped away from the public eye in recent years but has hinted at making a return to music.

