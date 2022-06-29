What is Becky G’s net worth? Fortune explored as singer gets accused of stealing Araceli Beauty brand’s concept

Becky G’s makeup brand Tresluce has been accused of stealing concepts and ideas from another Mexican-owned brand called Araceli Beauty. Araceli's owner posted about the issue on the brand's official Instagram page, stating:

"I have admired Becky G for a long time, however, I owe it to myself and other self-starting entrepreneurs to speak up in order to protect our self-made unique businesses."

The post garnered a lot of attention on social media and resulted in the singer providing her own opinion on the situation. She said that her brand was inspired by her Mexican heritage and had ingredients that are common in the country.

She added that being a Latina, it took a lot of hard work to achieve her success. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for around 14 years, earning a net worth of around $8 million.

A look into Becky G's career

Rebbeca Marie Gomez is a 25-year-old American singer and actress. She was born on March 2, 1997, in Inglewood, California, to Alejandra "Alex" and Francisco "Frank" Gomez.

All four of her grandparents are from Jalisco, Mexico, while her parents were born in America.

Her first success came in the form of her debut single, Becky from the Block, and her debut EP, Play it Again, which she released in 2013. She later entered the Billboard Hot 100 with her single Shower.

Gomez started working from a very young age, due to her family's financial issues, debuting in a 2008 short film called El Tux. She later formed a girl band group called G.L.A.M. due to her inclination towards music, which allowed her to work with the production duo The Jam. The artists worked together to create songs such as Novacane, Boyfriend, and Otis.

Her work with The Jam drew the attention of producer Dr Luke, who signed her to his label Kemosabe Records.

While working with Kemosabe Records, Gomez collaborated with a number of artists, including will.i.am, Cher Lloyd, and Cody Simpson.

In 2013, she worked with Pitbull to create Can't Get Enough, a song that reached the top spot in the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart in the US.

Around this time, she was signed as the face of CoverGirl and appeared in a number of their commercials.

Gomez made a Latin transition to her music, with the release of her single Sola. She later worked with rapper Bad Bunny to create Mayores, a song that topped the charts in Spain, Chile, El Salvador, and Ecuador.

Following her success, she went on to work with some big names like Sean Paul, David Guetta, Natti Natasha, Akon and Zayn Malik.

She had also worked as an actress, with roles such as the Yellow Ranger in the 2017 live-action reboot of Power Rangers, and worked with Josh Peck in the animated fantasy film Gnome Alone. In 2015, she played Valentine Galindo in two episodes of the Fox musical drama series Empire, and appeared as herself in episodes of Teens Wanna Know, Tu día Alegre, and Austin & Ally.

Becky G responds to the owner of Araceli Beauty

According to the founder of Araceli Beauty, Araceli “Cely” Ledesma, Becky G's company has been copying her brand products and packaging.

She pointed out that her brand launched a collection compiling three false eyelashes, eyeliners, brushes, custom stickers ft agave and dahlia, and a handmade bag in 2018, adding that Araceli Beauty also launched its products in sets of three, and the packaging for both the brands looked similar.

She claimed that using Agave as an ingredient was an original idea by Araceli, which was also stolen by Tresluce.

She concluded by saying that the similarities between the products confused consumers into thinking that Araceli was copying Tresluce, ending the post by asking Becky G's brand to "stop copying" Araceli.

Becky G addressed the accusations against her by saying:

“I’m really sad that what I’m about to share is happening. Really sad that it’s come to this. I was really hoping that I wouldn’t have to comment on this publicly but handle it privately, and here we are.”

She added that her grandmother had immigrated to America from Jalisco, Mexico, and the city was a part of her history through her "abuelo." She added:

"But the pride of our roots as the generations [that] came along is no different. And I am absolutely devastated by the posts and comments that I’ve been seeing circulated not only about Treslúce but specifically about me."

She shared that people have called her "lazy" and denied using her Mexican ethnicity for monetary benefit, sharing:

“I feel the need to tell you about me because clearly some of you don’t know, or some of you are choosing to forget that since day one. I have always represented two flags, and everything I have today I worked for I have spent more of my life working. "

She revealed that she was not forced to make the video, and does not fear internet cancel culture. According to Becky G, the brand is inspired by Mexico and its culture. She said that Daliah is the country's national flower, and Agave is used in numerous Mexican beauty regimes, pointing out that those elements did not belong to one individual.

"Jalisco is known and celebrated for its agave. Mexico has only one national flower"

She later added that it was important for her to work with Latinx artists and provide opportunities for her community. She finished by saying:

“The mentality of there can only be one” is more hurtful to our community than empowering.”

Araceli Beauty was quick to reply to Becky G. They shared posts on their Instagram account sharing that they had tried to resolve the issue privately, and had made multiple attempts to communicate but did not get any response from Tresluce. They added that they were available for communication, but asserted that the noticeable similarity between the brands needs to be stopped.

