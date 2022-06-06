What did Nikita Dragun do? YouTuber accused of stealing Scandal Beauty nail brand's entire business 

Nikita Dragun finds herself in the middle of yet another controversy as the influencer has been accused of stealing product ideas from an indie nail brand called Scandal Beauty.

The company posted a video showing uncanny similarities between Dragun's products and the ones they sell. The video also contained a side-by-side comparison of the two sets to prove that Dragun's nails were inferior in quality when compared to the indie brand.

The video has since gained over 22k views and 1.9k likes.

More on Nikita Dragun being accused of stealing press-on nail idea

Nikita Dragun recently posted about her collaboration with Makartt, to launch press-on nails. The campaign video was posted with Dragun showing off long and beautiful talons.

However, one of the nails in the video looked uncannily similar to a set sold by Scandal Beauty. The indie company addressed the similarity in an Instagram video captioned with:

"We had to bring back Us VS Them for this one lol"

In the video, they Google searched "scandal press on" and "Makartt X Nikita Dragun Scandal Press Ons" showed up in the top results.

They then proceeded to have a side-by-side comparison between the two nail products.

/The Makartt nails were priced at $15 for 24 nails, which is cheaper when compared to Scandal nails, that cost $27 for 30 nails. However, Makartt's nails proved to be ill-fitted, weak and of lower quality when compared to those by the indie brand.

The video also revealed that Nikita Dragun bought nails from Scandal Beauty a few months ago. The video has received over 90 comments with users sharing their views on the entire incident.

Instagram user, mc.brego commented on the quality of nails by saying:

Yoooooo theirs looks like worse than what I've seen at the dollar store

User Allytherose pointed out that the nails worn by Dragun in the promotional video looked different from the nails sold by Makartt. They said:

I thought the nails in that promo video of hers did NOT look like the ones she was selling……your nails are fire!! She can’t compete!

Another user, deedo_mcnugget shared their views by commenting:

Theirs were such low quality… like they weren’t even a good imitation… they looked so cheap, like 90s level of press ons. I doubt they’ll last long, it was a cash grab for the brand but they picked such a poor choice in influencer 😂 I think they’ll be in the red on this collab tbh

User lisssa_luvya commented that Dragun should support a trans business:

Wtf that’s so shady to do that to a trans owned business like wtf happened to support your community smh

The influencer has faced similar accusations in the past

Nikita Dragun has previously been accused of stealing component ideas from another indie brand. In 2020, Dragun launched Dragun Beauty liquid lipstick. Fans were quick to notice the packaging similarities it had with another brand called Opalescent.

OPALESCENT BEAUTY @OpalescentBeauT The struggles of being an Indie Brand. It took us a year to get our hands on the perfect component. One that made us stand out and aligned with our vision. Although it’s possible @NikitaDragun has never seen our products, due to her platform, we’ll look like the imitation. The struggles of being an Indie Brand. It took us a year to get our hands on the perfect component. One that made us stand out and aligned with our vision. Although it’s possible @NikitaDragun has never seen our products, due to her platform, we’ll look like the imitation.😔 https://t.co/FE7mk0m16W

When Opalescent pointed out the similarity in a tweet, a user named Braxton Gary quickly clarified that the component structure was a stock design provided by many different makeup labs.

The influencer was also accused of copy-pasting funny Tweets. She often shared witty jokes on her Twitter account, but followers found out that many of her tweets have already been posted by other users in the past.

While some criticised Dragun and asked her to retweet the posts instead of copying them, others were of the view that it wasn't much of a big deal, going on to say that people often copy and share funny tweets and memes.

