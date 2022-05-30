"My friend could not come in because she is trans": Hunter Schafer calls out SilQ Club in Germany on Instagram Live 

American actress and model Hunter Schafer called out a German nightclub for allegedly denying her assistant entry into its premises "because she's trans."

On May 28, the Euphoria actress took to her Instagram Live to inform her fans about the incident outside SilQ-Club in Düsseldorf.

Schafer stated in the video that the bouncer "said my friend could not come in because she is trans." She said:

"SilQ is not safe for trans people at all. This bouncer said my friend could not come in because she is trans, he's hiding."

Schafer said he refused the assistant an entry because he was afraid of her, and she then informed him that he was being broadcast to her 7 million followers.

“I’m actually very upset at this place right now because they’re transphobic. They didn’t let my assistant in because she’s trans.”

While concluding the live stream, Schafer further added:

"They suck. Internet, do what you do, take them out."

Taking to Instagram, SilQ has since issued an apology clarifying Hunter Schafer's accusations. In their post, the nightclub wrote,

"He who has made one mistake and does not correct it, commits another."

They further shared that the bouncer had been sacked.

Brief background about Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer was born on December 31, 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is one of Katy and Mac Schafer's children.

Hunter Schafer travelled to New York City after graduating from high school to seek a modelling career.

Her career began with New York Fashion Week. Schafer has collaborated with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Versus Versace, Dior, Miu Miu, Helmut Lang, and Maison Margiela over the years.

She has also collaborated with well-known designers like Vera Wang, Rick Owens, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, and Ann Demeulemeester.

Schafer has appeared in magazines such as Teen Vogue, which featured her on its '21 Under 21' list and landed her an interview with Hillary Clinton.

Hunter Schafer gained prominence after acting in the 2019 HBO web series Euphoria along with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira.

In the hit HBO series, Schafer plays the role of Jules, a young trans girl. In an interview with i-D, she said:

“This is a really good opportunity to put some shit on TV that has not been on TV as far as like, what’s actually going on in young trans people’s heads beyond ‘Oh, I’m scared what people are gonna think because I’m trans.’ Like, real, spiritual, philosophical… Who am I? What does this all mean?”

According to Schafer, this perspective of thinking is "like a queer way of navigating yourself."

"I think we go through these phases of overcompensating, once you figure out what you think you might be. I just had this conversation with my therapist the other day, actually, it was like: ‘You’re still putting yourself in boxes. You’ve worked your entire life to not be in boxes, and now you’re doing it to yourself.’ It’s this weird addiction I think we have as humans, to fit into something."

Despite her success as an actor, Schafer desires to pursue a modeling career. Her goal is to work with her fashion idols.

