What are the allegations against Dr Thomas Connelly? Nitrous Oxide abuse controversy explored as Kanye West sues dentist

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, and his wife, Bianca Censori, have initiated legal proceedings against Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Thomas P. Connelly. The couple alleges that Dr. Connelly administered nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as laughing gas, to Ye in a manner that led to addiction and subsequent physical, psychological, and financial harm.

According to a press release obtained by Page Six, Ye and Censori served Dr. Connelly with a formal notice of intent to sue, a prerequisite under California law before filing a medical malpractice lawsuit.

The notice accuses Dr. Connelly of medical malpractice, gross negligence, fraud, exploitation, and reckless administration of controlled and uncontrolled substances. The couple claims that in the spring of 2024, Dr. Connelly incapacitated Kanye West with a combination of substances while attempting to seize control of his Yeezy LLC brand.

They also allege that Dr. Connelly charged Ye $50,000 per month for nitrous oxide, leading to neurological, physical, emotional, and financial damages.

Allegations against Dr. Connelly for allegedly drugging Kanye West emerge

Milo Yiannopoulos, Kanye West's former chief of staff, brought these allegations to light in August 2024. He posted a 22-page sworn affidavit on social media, claiming that Dr. Connelly supplied Ye with large quantities of nitrous oxide for recreational use, leading to addiction.

Yiannopoulos alleged that Dr. Connelly continued to provide the gas despite Ye exhibiting distressing symptoms and that the dentist aimed to exploit Ye financially. He filed a complaint with the California Dental Board, accusing Dr. Connelly of being a "dangerous predator" targeting African-American celebrities.

The representatives for Dr. Connelly have strongly denied all accusations. According to them, Yiannopoulos' statements were "factually incorrect" and "intentionally misleading" because Dr. Connelly has never conducted any reckless, unethical, or illegal actions. Yiannopoulos faces accusations of inventing the story to attract media attention while attacking Dr. Connelly's professional reputation.

The validity of claims made by Kanye West and Bianca Censori may lead to severe consequences for Dr. Connelly, which can result in license revocation and criminal prosecution.

The California Dental Board is likely to examine the complaint made by Yiannopoulos while conducting investigations into the practices of Dr. Connelly and his relationship with Kanye. In addition to Kanye West's series of controversies, the ongoing lawsuit produces concerns about his health status.

As a colorless substance, nitrous oxide functions as a non-flammable gas that produces a faint sweet fragrance and taste. Medical workers apply nitrous oxide extensively to provide anesthesia and manage pain during dental procedures and labor support, along with urgent care situations.

As per The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, medical problems caused by recreational nitrous oxide consumption result in vitamin B12 deficiency and nerve damage that may produce paralysis as an endpoint. Extended misuse of nitrous oxide leads people to develop hypoxia, resulting in fatal oxygen deprivation for the body.

Dr. Thomas Connelly has not faced any criminal charges as of May 2025, while the legal complaint against him is yet to be officially filed. Yiannopoulos has not received any public statement from the California Dental Board regarding his complaint. The most updated official development in the case stems from Kanye West and Bianca Censori's filing of a notice to sue.

