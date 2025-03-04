What are the allegations against Jesse Lacey? Brand New controversy explained as band's return is marred by scandal

Brand New has announced that they will be performing in select locations in the U.S. following their 2017 departure from the music scene. The band was forced to go into a hiatus after singer Jesse Lacey faced sexual assault allegations, which he has addressed since then. The last project the band released was their Science Fiction album.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses sexual misconduct. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On March 3, X account @BrandNewArchive made a post on the social media site - “It sure appears something is happening.” The platform user also shared a screenshot of Brand New’s announcement, which revealed that early access to their concert tickets would start on March 5 at 12 PM EST. As per the image, they were going to hold concerts in:

Dallas, Texas’ The Bomb Factory on March 26, 2025

Newport, Kentucky's Megacorp Pavilion on March 28, 2025

Nashville, Tennessee’s The Pinnacle on March 29, 2025

The announcement comes after Brand New announced that they were going to break up in 2018. This happened following allegations levelled at Jesse Lacey regarding the solicitation of nude photos from two minors.

Allegations against Brand New’s Jesse Lacey explored as concert dates go viral online

Billboard reported in 2017 that a woman named Nicole Elizabeth Garvey took to Facebook to allege that he solicited nude photographs of her when she was just 15 years old and he was 24 years old. She also alleged that he made her watch him act in an inappropriate manner through Skype. As per the news outlet, she wrote online:

“Manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/ settings/ clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my s*xuality was the only thing I had to offer. He knew what he was doing was sh*tty so he wouldn’t touch me until I was 19. "

She continued:

"I should’ve known better by then, but he had screwed me up so much psychologically that all I wanted was his approval.”

After the allegations went viral online, Jesse Lacey released a statement of his own on Facebook to reveal that his s*x addiction led to him hurting people, mistreating them, and also cheating. He added:

“I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right.”

Brand New's Lacey also stated that “lust, s*x, love and arousal” were coping tools for him and that he was going to do his best to shed his “narcissism and self obsession.”

Following their departure from the music scene in 2017, the group hinted at a potential reunion at the end of 2024 when they performed for a private event at the Eastside Bowl in Nashville. Earlier this month, Lacey played a solo show in Nashville, where he debuted a new song regarding the death of his stepson.

It is worth noting that Brand New had not confirmed that they would be performing the aforementioned shows this year on their official social media accounts. However, fans can purchase the presale tickets from here.

