What are the allegations against Ken Bedene? Ex-Aborted drummer says "consent is something I take seriously" as he issues a statement

Ken Bedene, the former drummer of Belgian death metal band Aborted, has issued a public statement addressing recent allegations of s*xual misconduct made against him on social media.

On April 29, 2025, music artist Ken Bedene addressed the allegations circulating about inappropriate behaviour with a minor online. In a statement shared via his Instagram account, Bedene asserted that he has always treated others with respect and has consistently prioritized consent in all forms of interaction.

"Those who know me are rightly surprised at the situation and the extensive misinformation out there. I’ve always carried myself with respect for others. Consent is something I take seriously, and I would never knowingly cross that line," Bedene said.

A Facebook post surfaced on April 15, 2025, in which a user named @CliffSuicidio claimed that the former drummer of Aborted had been involved with their friend and allegedly made "s*xual advances," who the user claimed is a minor.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Ken Bedene reflected on the recent allegations against him in an Instagram post.

Bedene posted a textual post on his social media in which the music artist indicated that he spent time thinking about the recent accusations and felt the importance of addressing them publicly.

The music artist further suggested that he admits the online interaction with the individual involved was legal and consensual, but acknowledges it was still wrong and should not have happened.

"The bottom line is: I had a consensual and reciprocated conversation online with someone of consenting age in her state. While legal, I understand it never should have happened," Bedene wrote.

Additionally, Ken Bedene stated that the conversation was private and that discussing it publicly could be considered defamatory. However, he has chosen not to share his "side" of the story at this time and has instead opted to acknowledge the situation.

"I’m horrified by the false claims about the conversation and about my character. Though this was a private conversation, and the falsification of events surrounding it is defamatory, I will not continue the rhetoric by sharing “my side.” My focus right now is acknowledging my part and learning from it," Bedene added.

Furthermore, the music artist suggested that he and his wife are in an open relationship, but the allegations have still caused distress among the family. Also, Ken Bedene indicated that he has parted ways with Aborted to keep the band away from the drama.

The allegations originated from a Facebook post published on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, by user @CliffSuicidio, who accused Ken Bedene of s*xual misconduct involving their friend.

In the post, the user @CliffSuicidio claimed that Bedene had allegedly shared explicit pictures of him with their friend after she told him that she was a minor. The post reads:

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say f**k Aborted 's drummer for being a piece of s**t sc*m bag. I recently found out that he was making s*xual advances towards one of my good friends even after she informed him that she was a minor and he then proceeded to send her explicit pictures of himself which is a CRIME. So yeah get f**ked and exposed," CliffSuicidio wrote.

Following the post from @CliffSuicidio, the band Aborted took to their Instagram account on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and indicated that Bedene was no longer part of the metal band. Although the band did not provide an official reason, it appears that the alleged post may have influenced their decision.

