"Literally the only band worth going for" — Netizens react as metal band Korn returns to Lollapalooza after 28 years

Netizens have reacted to the American nu-metal band Korn announcing their return to the Lollapalooza festival after almost three decades. On March 18, 2025, the official lineup for this year's edition of the carnival was announced, featuring juggernauts like Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, A$AP Rocky, Luke Combs, TWICE, Doechii, Martin Garrix, Clairo, and many others.

Ad

This year, the Lollapalooza Festival will be held at Chicago's Grant Park between July 31 and August 3. One of the biggest attractions of the carnival this year is the return of Korn to the Lolla stage for the first time since 1997.

It will also be the first time a heavy metal band will take the stage at the Lollapalooza festival in three years. Metallica in 2022 was the last musical ensemble that featured heavy metal music at the festival.

Ad

Trending

The band's official X handle shared the Lollapalooza 2025 guest list, resulting in several fans penning their opinions in the comment section.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among them, one user claimed that the band was the only band in the festival that was worth going for.

"Literally the only band worth going for," wrote the user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Korn is the only band I recognize," commented another.

"The only decent band on the whole roster is Korn," wrote another user on X.

"Oh hell yeah - KORN at Lollapalooza 2025 I'm So Excited," another user raved.

Another user opined that the heavy metal band was the only "good" headliner in the festival.

"No offense to the rest of them, but you all are the only good band I see," agreed another.

Ad

"Glad I'm going to Aftershock and don't have to sit through all of the s**tty Lallapalooza bands to see you," penned another user on X.

Some other comments are as follows:

"Yes! Music festivals are back! Korn is dope," a user commented.

"Korn are the best of the cartel," another inferred on X.

Some of the other rock and heavy metal ensembles in the Lollapalooza 2025 lineup include Cage the Elephant, Sunami, and Bilmuri among others.

Ad

Exploring the history and legacy of Korn

Musicians James Shaffer, Brian Welch, Reginald Arvizu, and Ray Luzier attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Originally from Bakersfield, California, Korn was formed in 1993 and became celebrated for popularizing the nu-metal genre in the early 2000s. James "Munky" Shaffer, Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, and David Silveria were the first cohort of people responsible for the formation of the band. They were previously associated with the band L.A.P.D.

Ad

In 2007, Silveria was replaced by Ray Luzier. Their current lineup features Shaffer (guitar), Brian "Head" Welch (guitar), Ray Luzier (drums), Jonathan Davis (vocals), and Arvizu (bass).

Their debut tape, Neidermayer's Mind, was distributed for free to the popular recording labels and the general public. It was followed by their eponymous album which was released in 1994 and Life is Peachy, their first commercially successful album that was released two years later. In its debut week, the LP sold over a hundred thousand copies and peaked at #3 on Billboard 200.

Ad

The band's mainstream success continued with Follow the Leader (1998) and Issues (1999), both of which debuted atop the Billboard 200. Some of the other successful LPs during that time included Untouchables (2002), Take a Look in the Mirror (2003), and See You on the Other Side (2005).

In 2004, they released a compilation album called Greatest Hits Vol. 1, featuring a decade's worth of chartbusters and concluding their association with Epic Records and Immortal Records. Some of the band's recent hit albums were Korn III: Remember Who You Are (2010), The Path of Totality (2011), The Paradigm Shift (2013), and The Serenity of Suffering (2016).

Ad

The band has also been awarded with a plethora of awards and recognitions over the years. They have won two Grammy Awards out of eight nominations, two MTV Video Music Awards, and have been certified gold, platinum, or multiple-platinum numerous times in their illustrious career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback