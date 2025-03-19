Does Lollapalooza do single day tickets? All ages eligibility, prices, lineup, venue and all you need to know

Lollapalooza is returning with a long list of artists performing on stage this year. The event will be held at Grant Park in Chicago starting July 31, 2025. The festival would end the following month on August 3. Presale tickets would be available for sale from Thursday, March 20, and there would be no age limit for entry, including kids.

While the event had previously offered single-day tickets at different prices, the facility will also be available for everyone this year. During last year’s event, single-day tickets were provided, specifically on the weekends, as per Business Insider. Apart from this, two-day and four-day tickets were also available on sale at the same time.

The festival is specifically grabbing a lot of attention since the headliners include the popular female K-pop group, Twice. An official announcement for Lollapalooza was also shared through Instagram on Tuesday, March 18. The caption stated that anyone willing to attend the festival should sign up on the website.

The post included the artists confirmed to appear at Lollapalooza. It also featured the names of the headliners, and apart from Twice, the list includes popular personalities from the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rufus Du Sol, Luke Combs, ASAP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams, and Doechii.

Lollapalooza shared another post through Instagram with a photo of T-shirts for the event with the festival logo and the caption stated that people can preorder it for themselves through the merch link available on the bio. Apart from the T-shirt, people can also purchase other products such as caps through the link.

Lollapalooza will feature multiple artists: Lineup, tickets, and more

The upcoming festival has been officially announced by the organizers and a total of 170 artists have been finalized so far, as per the New York Post. The tickets will be accessible through the event’s website and people can also sign up for the SMS list to get additional details about ticket sales.

Coming to the list of artists performing at Lollapalooza, includes Cage the Elephant, Isaiah Rashad, Gigi Perez, Sally Goose, The Symposium, Carol Ades, Landon Conrath, Latin Mafia, T-Pain, Alex Warren, Matt Champion, Montell Fish, Colby Acuff, Chicago Made, Sofia Camara, Sam Austins, Mariah the Scientist, Marlon Hoffstadt, and more.

As per the website, the general admission passes for four days will be available starting at $385. The first 1,000 people to complete payment with PayPal would also receive a cashback of $25. People can also access multiple features with the tickets, including food, drinks, bars, cocktail lounges, and more. Children under the age of eight will get free access to Kidzapalooza.

The facilities would also get upgraded with more payment, starting with the GA+ tickets, starting from $715, alongside VIP tickets from $1,565. The facilities at Lollapalooza will be similar, which include air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar, hospitality staff, and dedicated food vendors.

Platinum tickets, which start at $4,500 will also include unlimited access to two air-conditioned lounges and a complimentary full-service bar alongside all-day dining. There will also be golf cart transportation between stages, access to after-shows, and an exclusive festival gift. While children two years old or younger would get free entry, others would need a Platinum Kids ticket.

Exclusive front-stage and side-stage viewing would be included for Lolla Insider tickets, starting at $25,000. People would also get an invitation to the pre-festival evening reception. However, side-stage viewing will be allowed only with the artist’s approval and won’t be available for headliners.

Group hospitality packages are also included for Lollapalooza, including Tables @ Perry Stage, starting from $18,000. There is also the Party Space alongside the Cabanas ticket package and people need to get in touch with the organizers to know more details about the prices for each.

