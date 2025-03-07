"What a beautiful love you've shared" — Netizens react as Dolly Parton dedicates new song 'If You Hadn't Been There' to late husband Carl Dean

On March 6, 2025, Dolly Parton released a new song, If You Hadn't Been There, to pay tribute to her husband Carl Dean, who died on March 3 at the age of 82. The singer took to her X account to dedicate the song to her late husband, uploading an old picture of the couple in front of a red brick wall.

Ad

In the caption, Parton recounted meeting Carl Dean for the first time when she was 18, writing:

"I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Dolly Parton's tribute song for her husband was warmly received by many netizens, who took to X to share their opinions about the homage. One user touched upon the couple's love writing:

"What a beautiful love you've shared. You're held in my prayers with heartfelt sympathy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several netizens offered Dolly Parton their condolences, adding that they would keep her in their prayers.

"Sending my condolences to you. May God’s love comfort you at this time," one person tweeted.

"So sorry for your loss, thoughts and Prayers are with you Dolly. You have the biggest heart in the world and make me proud to be a Tennessean," another person added.

Ad

"Many prayers for comfort and peace as you grieve your dearest husband," someone else commented.

"Sorry for your loss, thankful for your time together. Thank you for sharing stories from it with us.," another user said.

Other netizens praised the singer for her tribute song, adding that it made them feel emotional.

"my wife and I love your story, we have been married for 25 yrs and hope to beat your record....Grace and Peace....," one person posted.

Ad

"What a beautiful song and great dedication. Just listened to it. It brought a tear to my eye," another person exclaimed.

"Beautiful song Dolly," someone else commented.

"I like that phrase, like all great love stories, they never end," another user wrote.

Dolly Parton and her husband married in 1966

Dolly Parton met her late husband when she was 18 (Image via Getty)

According to People Magazine, Dolly Parton and her late husband met for the first time at a Nashville laundromat in 1964. Two years later, they got married in a small ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia. Dean stayed out of the limelight for most of Parton's career, focusing on building his career as an asphalt-paving business owner.

Ad

Following her husband's death, Dolly Parton, aged 79, took to Instagram on March 3, 2025, to pen a statement to thank people for sending their well-wishes.

"This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl. I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

In the recently released If You Hadn't Been There, Parton talks about the love she shared with her late husband, thanking him for loving and supporting her throughout her career and married life. Throughout the song, she repeats that she wouldn't be here today if he hadn't been by her side, singing:

"If you hadn't been there/ Where would I be?/ Without your trust/ Love and belief/ The up's and down's/ We've always shared/ And I wouldn't be here/ If you hadn't been there."

Ad

According to People Magazine, the title of Dolly Parton's new song, If You Hadn't Been There, is a nod to the eulogy she shared after her uncle, Billy Earl Owens, died in 2021. Following his death, the singer paid homage to her uncle on X by beginning her eulogy with, "I'll start this eulogy by saying I wouldn't be here if he hadn't been there." The full eulogy is available on her website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback