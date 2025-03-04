Did Dolly Parton have children? Family explored as husband Carl Dean dies at 82

Singer Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean passed away in Nashville at the age of 82 on March 3, 2025. Parton's official social media accounts announced the tragic news on the same day.

Ad

"Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie," the post said.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time," the post added on behalf of Parton.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean did not share any children. According to PEOPLE, the Country singer was 18 years old when she first met her longtime partner outside a Nashville laundromat in 1964. The couple got married in 1966 and have been together for over 60 years.

Although Parton does not have children of her own, she is known for her charity work for kids through her venture, Imagination Library. The singer contributes millions of free books to children in need through email until they begin school. In 2017, Parton also released an album for children, titled I Believe in You.

Ad

When Dolly Parton explained why she and her late husband Carl Dean did not have children

Dolly Parton - Source: Getty

In a November 2020 episode of Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV show, The Oprah Conversation, Dolly Parton explained why she believes she never had children with Carl Dean. The Country singer said:

Ad

"Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work."

Parton mentioned that her not having children also enabled her to become a mother to many others through her charity work via Imagination Library. The singer added:

"I didn't have children because I believed that God didn't mean for me to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library because if I hadn't had the freedom to work, I wouldn't have done all the things I've done. I wouldn't be in a position to do all of the things I'm doing now. I've made sacrifices, but I think, like I said, I believe what I know I'm supposed to do."

Ad

In an earlier 2017 interview on The Today Show, Dolly Parton spoke further about her decision to not have children. She was on the show to promote her first children's album. The singer mentioned that she believes God did not mean for her to have children.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further, Parton also said that kids are naturally drawn to her because she "looks like Mother Goose" and has a naturally "high-pitched voice." The singer felt that children "relate to her" because she is reminiscent of an "over-exaggerated character."

In another interview with Billboard, Dolly Parton added that she sometimes told her husband Carl Dean about being relieved for not having kids of their own. She also mentioned that she is close to her nephews, nieces, and younger siblings.

Ad

"Now that Carl and I are older, we often say, 'Aren't you glad we didn't have kids? Now we don't have kids to worry about," she said.

In a December 2015 interview with Parade, Dolly Parton also spoke about how she and Carl Dean spent their time together. The couple stayed together in various motels and visited "little drive-through restaurants" around Kentucky and Tennessee.

Ad

Despite being together for over 60 years, Carl Dean had remained away from the spotlight during Dolly Parton's rise to fame. Dean owned an asphalt-paving business in Nashville and also inspired Parton's hit number, Jolene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE