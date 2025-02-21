Dolly Parton's representative reportedly calls on Indiana Governor to restore funding to Imagination Library

As Indiana Republicans proposed cutting state funding, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library initiative was defunded. The program receives 50% of its funding from local community charities, while state governments fund the other half. However, according to the South Bend Tribune, Indiana House of Representative legislators recently proposed a budget that didn't include the usual 50% financing allocated for the program.

Without half of its financing, the initiative won't be able to carry the full cost, so Dolly Parton's representative called on Indiana Governor Mike Braun to reconsider cutting the funding for the charitable initiative. The vice chair and president of the country music star's Dollywood Foundation, Jeff Conyers, shared a statement to Rolling Stone:

"The beauty of the Imagination Library is that it unites us all—regardless of politics—because every child deserves the chance to dream big and succeed... Indiana's leaders have the opportunity right now, during this legislative session, to reaffirm their commitment to our Imagination Library partnership and the future of the state's youngest children."

Conyers further said in his statement that they are working with "key decision-makers" to make sure that Indiana children will "continue to receive the gift of books each month" for free, wherever they live.

The reason for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library funding cut remains unclear

It remains unclear why the funding for the country music icon's charitable Imagination Library program was cut in the recent budget proposed by Republican legislators. However, Democratic state representative for South Bend, Maureen Bauer said, per Rolling Stone, that the initial budget proposal was based on the priorities set forth by Mike Braun, the new Republican Governor in Indiana.

The defunding issue is a change in tune for the Republican legislators, since Indiana's outgoing Republican Governor, Eric Holcomb, has nothing but praises for the program at the end of his term. He told IndyStar in January 2025 that the state's largest investment was in literacy education, further saying:

"One of these days, Dolly Parton will pay us a visit to celebrate the statewide embrace of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, another tool to help our kids read."

Braun's office is yet to comment on the defunding issue, but Bauer has called it a "disservice." She told South Bend Tribune on February 19, 2025:

"It was a disservice to remove it [the funding]."

Per South Bend Tribune, the Jolene hitmaker's Imagination Library sends free books to over 10,000 kids in St. Joseph County and over 5,000 kids in LaGrange, Elkhart, and Noble counties every month. Bauer cited the current goal for Indiana to raise its passing rate for third graders in the IREAD literacy test by 95% by 2027, from its current 81%.

Imagination Library, started in 2018 in St. Joseph County, per South Bend Tribune. Now, it has been credited for improving the state's child literacy ranking. From the previous 19th place nationwide, Indiana is now in 6th place, thanks to the initiative.

The House of Democrats would be presenting their version of the budget, and according to Bauer, they would aim to put the financing for Dolly Parton's program back. After that, there will be a debate on both proposed budgets before it goes to the state Senate.

