What were the charges against Ian Watkins? Child abuse history explored as 'Lostprophets' singer killed during knife attack in prison, 2 men arrested

Ian Watkins was killed after an attack in prison at HMP Wakefield on Saturday, October 11. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attacking the former singer and child sex offender with a knife.
Watkins was serving his 29-year sentence, with a further six years on licence, when he was killed. The Lostprophets singer was charged with a number of offences related to children, including attempted rape of a baby. He was arrested in 2012 following a drug charge and was sentenced in December 2013.
On Saturday, October 11, two men, aged 25 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of an alleged fatal attack on Ian Watkins. The West Yorkshire police put out a statement that read:
“Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in HMP Wakefield. Officers were called by staff at the prison at 9.39am this morning (Saturday 11 October) to reports of a serious assault on a prisoner. A man aged 48 was found with serious injuries. Despite medical attention he was pronounced dead at the scene."
“Two men aged 25 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.”
Watkins was attacked with a knife in the same prison in 2023 as well, but he didn't suffer any life-threatening injury back then.
More about Ian Watkins' sentence for multiple child offences
In December 2013, Mr Justice Royce sentenced Ian Watkins to 29 years in prison after he was convicted on multiple child-related sex offences. He was further given six years on licence. He had to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
During the sentencing, Royce highlighted the heinousness of Watkins' crimes, stating in court (h/t The Guardian):
"Those who have appeared in these courts over many years see a large number of horrific cases. This case, however, breaks new ground.
"You, Watkins, achieved fame and success as the lead singer of Lostprophets. You had many fawning fans. That gave you power. You knew you could use that power to induce young female fans to help satisfy your insatiable lust and take part in the sexual abuse of their own children. Away from the highlights of your public performances lay a dark and sinister side."
Two women, who were the mothers of the children Watkins assaulted, were also sentenced to 14 and 17 years in prison, respectively.
Ian Watkins' barrister claimed drug addiction and fame led to her client unraveling
During his trial, Ian Watkins' barrister, Sally O'Neill, blamed the pressure of fame and drugs for his actions. She pointed out that the former singer's fans would do anything to gain his attention and bombard him with messages and calls.
O'Neill said:
"He was at a very low ebb and under considerable stress."
She said that Watkins didn't realize what he was doing at the time due to drug addiction and the stress, adding:
"He has perhaps, belatedly but nonetheless now, realised the gravity of what has happened."
Ian Watkins also appealed to get his sentence reduced in 2014, but it was dismissed. He was also caught with a mobile phone in prison in 2019.
