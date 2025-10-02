Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1 arrives on Netflix on October 3, 2025, with Charlie Hunnam leading the cast as Ed Gein. The season comes from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and centers on the Plainfield, Wisconsin case and the ripple effects it had on film and popular culture.

This guide outlines who plays whom, what each part covers, and how the characters connect to the story. The focus stays on verified roles and brief context for each, without plot spoilers.

Lead roles in Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1

Charlie Hunnam plays Ed Gein, the Wisconsin murderer whose crimes in the 1950s later inspired fictional characters in major horror films. Laurie Metcalf portrays Augusta Gein, Ed’s strict and controlling mother, whose influence looms over his life.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Image via Netflix)

Lesley Manville appears as Bernice Worden, the Plainfield hardware store owner who became Gein’s final confirmed victim. Suzanna Son plays Adeline Watkins, a local woman reported in period coverage as linked to Gein’s social circle, a connection that was reportedly disputed later.

Hollywood links inside Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1

Tom Hollander portrays Alfred Hitchcock, reflecting the real-world link between the Gein case and Psycho. Olivia Williams plays Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife and key creative partner.

Joey Pollari appears as Anthony Perkins, the actor who portrayed Norman Bates in Psycho. Will Brill plays Tobe Hooper, whose The Texas Chain Saw Massacre drew on details that the media long associated with the Gein case.

Law, investigation, and community in Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1

Tyler Jacob Moore is Sheriff Arthur Schley, a central figure in the investigation. Charlie Hall plays Deputy Frank Worden, son of Bernice Worden, who took part in the events that led to Gein’s arrest.

Vicky Krieps portrays Ilse Koch, presented as a historical fixation within the series’ thematic frame. Mimi Kennedy plays Dr. Mildred Newman, tied to period psychology circles that reportedly intersected with figures portrayed in the show. Robin Weigert appears as Enid Watkins.

Addison Rae plays Evelyn Hartley, a teen whose 1953 disappearance in La Crosse was widely covered; Gein was reportedly questioned and cleared.

Full Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1 cast and characters

Actor Character Role summary Charlie Hunnam Ed Gein Central figure of the case in 1950s Wisconsin Laurie Metcalf Augusta Gein Ed’s mother, dominant force in his upbringing Lesley Manville Bernice Worden Plainfield shop owner and confirmed victim Suzanna Son Adeline Watkins Local acquaintance linked to Gein in period reports Tom Hollander Alfred Hitchcock Director whose Psycho connects back to the case Olivia Williams Alma Reville Hitchcock’s collaborator and spouse Joey Pollari Anthony Perkins Actor who played Norman Bates in Psycho Will Brill Tobe Hooper Director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Tyler Jacob Moore Sheriff Arthur Schley County lawman tied to the arrest and questioning Charlie Hall Deputy Frank Worden Deputy and son of Bernice Worden Vicky Krieps Ilse Koch Historical figure depicted within the series’ frame Mimi Kennedy Dr. Mildred Newman Psychologist depicted in period context Robin Weigert Enid Watkins Community figure tied to the Watkins family thread Addison Rae Evelyn Hartley Teen who vanished in 1953; Gein was reportedly cleared

The season blends biographical drama with cultural context. Characters tied to Hollywood appear to trace how the case echoed into films and public memory. Law enforcement roles anchor the procedural side. Community figures round out the Plainfield setting, while historically charged figures appear within the show’s thematic lens.

Scene from Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Image via Netflix)

Production credits list Murphy and Brennan as showrunners, with an ensemble that mixes screen veterans and newer faces. Casting and role attributions above reflect the announced lineup and widely reported bios. Where historical disputes exist, terms like reportedly and allegedly are used to keep claims precise and fair.

