Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1 arrives on Netflix on October 3, 2025, with Charlie Hunnam leading the cast as Ed Gein. The season comes from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and centers on the Plainfield, Wisconsin case and the ripple effects it had on film and popular culture.
This guide outlines who plays whom, what each part covers, and how the characters connect to the story. The focus stays on verified roles and brief context for each, without plot spoilers.
Lead roles in Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1
Charlie Hunnam plays Ed Gein, the Wisconsin murderer whose crimes in the 1950s later inspired fictional characters in major horror films. Laurie Metcalf portrays Augusta Gein, Ed’s strict and controlling mother, whose influence looms over his life.
Lesley Manville appears as Bernice Worden, the Plainfield hardware store owner who became Gein’s final confirmed victim. Suzanna Son plays Adeline Watkins, a local woman reported in period coverage as linked to Gein’s social circle, a connection that was reportedly disputed later.
Also read: How many episodes are there in The Friday the 13th Murders season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more
Hollywood links inside Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1
Tom Hollander portrays Alfred Hitchcock, reflecting the real-world link between the Gein case and Psycho. Olivia Williams plays Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife and key creative partner.
Joey Pollari appears as Anthony Perkins, the actor who portrayed Norman Bates in Psycho. Will Brill plays Tobe Hooper, whose The Texas Chain Saw Massacre drew on details that the media long associated with the Gein case.
Law, investigation, and community in Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1
Tyler Jacob Moore is Sheriff Arthur Schley, a central figure in the investigation. Charlie Hall plays Deputy Frank Worden, son of Bernice Worden, who took part in the events that led to Gein’s arrest.
Vicky Krieps portrays Ilse Koch, presented as a historical fixation within the series’ thematic frame. Mimi Kennedy plays Dr. Mildred Newman, tied to period psychology circles that reportedly intersected with figures portrayed in the show. Robin Weigert appears as Enid Watkins.
Addison Rae plays Evelyn Hartley, a teen whose 1953 disappearance in La Crosse was widely covered; Gein was reportedly questioned and cleared.
Full Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1 cast and characters
The season blends biographical drama with cultural context. Characters tied to Hollywood appear to trace how the case echoed into films and public memory. Law enforcement roles anchor the procedural side. Community figures round out the Plainfield setting, while historically charged figures appear within the show’s thematic lens.
Production credits list Murphy and Brennan as showrunners, with an ensemble that mixes screen veterans and newer faces. Casting and role attributions above reflect the announced lineup and widely reported bios. Where historical disputes exist, terms like reportedly and allegedly are used to keep claims precise and fair.
Also read: Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (October 2, 2025)? Explained