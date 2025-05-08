What is Cheryl Cole's net worth? Singer's fortune explored after being named co-administrator of Liam Payne's $32.2 million estate

Liam Payne's former girlfriend and the mother of his son, Bear, Cheryl Cole, was named administrator of his multi-million-dollar estate. The former One Direction star died at age 31 in October 2024 while visiting Argentina, and he passed away without a will.

However, in court documents issued on May 1, 2025, as cited by People on Wednesday, May 7, Cheryl and attorney Richard Mark Bray were named as the administrators of Payne's estate. The same documents mentioned that the ex-1D member left a $38 million estate in the UK after he passed, but after taxes and expenses, it's now worth $32.2 million.

According to the BBC, if someone passes without a will, the deceased's children will normally inherit the estate if he or she has no living wife, husband, or partner. Liam Payne had never married, but he shared a son with the Girls Aloud singer, who is now eight years old. Cheryl Cole herself is worth $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

BBC also reported that while Cheryl and the music industry lawyer are the administrators of Payne's estate, they currently have limited authority over it. The outlet also mentioned that neither of them can distribute the estate.

Cheryl Ann Tweedy, better known in the music scene as Cheryl Cole or Cheryl, has made a name and fortune for herself as a singer and a judge in music competitions on television. She started her music career as part of Girls Aloud, a British-Irish pop group that came about during the talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

The group, which also included Sarah Harding, Nadine Cole, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh, broke the UK charts with their music. Their debut single, Sound of the Underground, topped the UK Singles Chart the same year their group was formed. Their debut album, also titled Sound of the Underground, which was released in 2003, was also certified platinum.

Cheryl was part of the group and their success until 2008, when she started going solo. She first appeared on will.i.am's Heartbreaker and the following year, she dropped her solo album, 3 Words, which topped the UK charts for two weeks. She has many other chart-topping hits, including Call My Name and I Don't Care.

Besides singing, Cheryl also built her fortune as a judge of The X Factor. She joined the UK version of the competition in 2008 and stayed on the judging panel of the ITV talent show until 2010. The following year, she was slated to judge the US version of The X Factor for two seasons, but she was only there for three weeks.

According to the BBC, Cheryl Cole sued the show's producers for $2.3 million for loss of earnings after she was prematurely removed. BBC mentioned that the case has been settled, with the production company paying the singer an undisclosed sum.

She was reportedly promised a $1.8 million salary for the first season, and an additional $2 million for season 2, which was allegedly a "pay or play" deal. It means that she would be paid even if she were let go.

Cheryl Cole dated Liam Payne from 2016 to 2018, and at the time of his death, he was dating influencer Kate Cassidy.

