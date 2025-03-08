What was D'Wayne Wiggins' net worth? Musician's career explored in the wake of his passing

Tony! Toni! Toné!'s D'Wayne Wiggins, passed away at 64 after experiencing "medical complications." On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the R&B brand announced Wiggins' family's statement via their official Instagram account, sharing how the musician was experiencing medical complications.

At the time, the message was hopeful. It said that Wiggins was "working through it one day at a time." However, two days later, his family and the R&B group announced that he didn't make it. Alongside D'Wayne Wiggins' photo in an Instagram post on Friday, March 7, 2025, they shared:

"With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D'wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones."

The statement mentioned how the Tony! Toni! Toné! member has been battling bladder cancer "privately and courageously" for the past year before remembering his legacy in music and through his philanthropy. It further stated:

"He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many."

Besides being a musician, producer, and composer, D'Wayne Wiggins, who was worth $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is also known for being a community activist.

D'Wayne Wiggins' music career explored

D'Wayne Wiggins has been a fixture in the music scene for decades since he co-founded the soul and R&B group called Tony! Toni! Toné! in 1986. He served as the soulful lead vocalist and guitarist in the trio, which he formed with his brother Raphael Sadiq and their cousin Christian Riley.

They released their first album, Who?, two years after their inception, which featured the hit single Little Walter. The track peaked at #47 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

However, they didn't get mainstream recognition until 1993. That year, they released their third album, Sons of Soul, which included hit songs like (Lay Your Head on My) Pillow, Anniversary, and If I Had No Loot. The latter remains their highest charting single, per Billboard. It reached #7 on the Hot 100, with their third album also hitting the highest mark in their roster. It reached #24 on the Billboard 200 list.

The band broke up after releasing their House of Music album in 1996, although they reunited a few times years later for special occasions, like the 13th anniversary of Sons of Soul in 2023. That said, D'Wayne Wiggins' $10 million fortune didn't come solely from his music career with Tony! Toni! Toné! He also ventured into the music business with Grass Roots Entertainment, per Celebrity Net Worth.

His production company went on to sign some of the biggest names in the music scene in the 1990s, including Destiny's Child, Alicia Keys, and Keyshia Cole. He also worked with most of Grass Roots' signed artists as a solo performer, like in Alicia Keys' Grammy-nominated The Diary of Alicia Keys album.

Tony! Toni! Toné!'s most recent outing was their Just Me & You reunion tour in 2023. The trio returned nearly 25 years after they disbanded. Phones and recording were reportedly not allowed during the shows, but Sadiq told Variety on February 18 that the footage will be featured in a documentary about his life and career.

