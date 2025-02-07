What disease does Ozzy Osbourne have? Heavy metal veteran reveals he can no longer walk ahead of final show with Black Sabbath

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne has recently revealed that he can no longer walk ahead of his final live performance in Birmingham on July 5, 2025. Named Back to the Beginning, Osbourne's farewell concert will include Black Sabbath, who will perform with their original lineup for the first time since 2005.

Ozzy Osbourne's plethora of health problems started in 2003 when he suffered a nasty ATV accident. The Prince of Darkness had to go through a massive surgery in which metal rods were placed in his spinal cord. In 2019, the 76-year-old suffered a nasty fall at his Los Angeles home, resulting in those metal rods getting dislodged.

Around the same time, Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Mayo Clinic defines it as "a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time. "

Trending

In a recent appearance on his SiriusXM program Ozzy's Boneyard, the veteran rocker revealed that he can no longer walk because of his ailments. Ozzy Osbourne said:

“I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive. I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

Ozzy Osbourne's health issues implored him to take a step back from performing. The 76-year-old last performed live during the halftime show of an NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills in September 2022. A month prior, he performed at the closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Exploring the details of the last live performance of Ozzy Osbourne featuring Black Sabbath, Metallica, and the like

Ozzy Osbourne in the Closing Ceremony - Commonwealth Games: Day 11 - Source: Getty

Ozzy Osbourne's final live performance on July 5 will feature performances from high-profile bands and artists like Black Sabbath, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Pantera, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, and the recently felicitated Grammy-winning group Gojira.

The grand event will also act as a fundraiser, with profits being shared with charities like Cure Parkinson's. It is a non-profit organization based in the United Kingdom that funds Parkinson's treatment research.

In a recent interview with BBC, Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon highlighted the importance of Back to the Beginning for her husband. According to her, it will give The Prince of Darkness a chance to end his illustrious career on a grand note.

“He’s doing great. He’s doing really great,” she said. “He’s so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It’s exciting for everyone.”

She added:

“Ozzy didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there’s no been no full stop. This is his full stop.”

Songwriter and former guitarist of Rage Against the Machine, Tom Morello, will be the music director for Back to the Beginning. Morello hailed the concert as "the greatest heavy metal show ever" in a press release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback