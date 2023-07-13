British rock star Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will not be performing at the Power Trip music festival in October due to health issues. Now, the band Judas Priest has been announced as the replacement for Ozzy Osbourne's slot at the festival. Osbourne's cancellation is a blow to fans who were looking forward to seeing him perform for the first time in nearly five years.

The singer also issued a statement shedding light on his current health conditions and explaining why he has decided to not perform at the Power Trip Festival.

Power Trip is a heavy metal music festival slated to be held in Indio, California, from October 6 to October 8, 2023. The festival's lineup also includes Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Tool, and Iron Maiden.

Ozzy Osbourne issues statement after Power Trip Festival show cancellation, says "he is just not ready yet"

The 74-year-old rock legend has been battling health problems in recent years, and his latest statement says that he feels his body is not yet up for the rigors of performing live. He announced his performance cancellation via a social media post on Monday, which read as follows:

"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward."

He continued:

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine & I can promise that you will not be disappointed."

Osbourne concluded his statement by thanking his fans:

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon."

In recent years, Ozzy Osbourne has been plagued by a variety of health problems, including Parkinson's disease and a serious fall in 2019, which led to him having pins inserted into his spine. He was also diagnosed with Covid-19. In May 2022, PageSix reported that Osbourne was set to have an important surgery to realign the pins on his neck and back.

However, despite this, he has continued to record and release new music, including his latest album, Patient Number 9, which came out in September 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Osbourne will ever return to the stage full-time. However, his fans can still hope to see him perform at future festivals and residencies.

Ozzy Osbourne is an English singer-songwriter with 5 Grammy wins and 12 nominations to his name

John Michael Osbourne, better known by his stage name Ozzy Osbourne, is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, one of the genre's pioneers. After Black Sabbath disbanded in 1979, Osbourne embarked on a successful solo career.

He has released 12 studio albums, five live albums, and nine compilation albums. His solo albums have sold over 100 million copies worldwide. Osbourne released his debut solo album, Blizzard of Ozz, in 1980. The album was a critical and commercial success, spawning the hit singles Crazy Train and Mr. Crowley.

Ozzy Osbourne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006. He has also won two Grammy Awards and has been nominated 14 times.

In recent years, Osbourne has focused on his family and his health. While his solo career was marked by substance abuse, he has reportedly been sober since 2009. He shares three children with his wife Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne released his twelfth studio album, Ordinary Man, in February 2020.

