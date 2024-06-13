What is Drake's Members Only song about? Rapper being sued for trademark infringement by JR Apparel 

Members Only brand owner JR Apparel is suing Drake for trademark infringement. A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, June 11, in New York. According to court documents, the clothing company sued the singer for using the phrase “Members Only” on his For All the Dogs merchandise.

Drake began selling his Members Only merchandise following the closure of his It’s All A Blur tour, which took place alongside 21 Savage. He released t-shirts with the phrase emblazoned on the back. Drake’s Away From Home production company created the merchandise.

JR Apparel is now suing Drake’s organization for trademark infringement, trademark dilution, and unfair competition. While arguing over Drizzy’s usage of the Members Only phrase, JR Apparel’s attorneys argued in their legal complaint:

“The fact that ‘Members Only’ is a song on Drake’s album For All the Dogs does not obviate the likelihood of confusion or give [him] a license to use our client’s ‘Members Only’ marks in such a confusing manner, particularly on or in connection with apparel items.”

Drake released Members Only, which features PARTYNEXTDOOR with his For All the Dogs album. The track revolves around themes of loyalty and relationships.

Drake discusses women and relationships in the Members Only

The track has 64 million streams on Spotify, where Drake addresses loyalty and connection with the people he has fallen in love with in the past. The 37-year-old then refers to ex-partners and how he could not find a genuine connection with them.

“My ex-girl was a head case, I cannot defend her.”

Drake also appears to be possessive with his women and shows his competitive streak in lyrics like:

“Ask them other guys in the city what happened”

“Are you jackin’ them or jackin’ us”

At one point, Drake says that he questions his s*xuality as the girl he is talking about is like male friends.

“Going deeper inside, my feelings can’t subside/ These walls are so thin/ You gon’ wake up the whole eastside, girl/ Feel like I’m bi ‘cause you’re one of the guys, girl”

JR Apparel claimed that they attempted to resolve the issue with Away From Home but couldn't

In the lawsuit, JR Apparel revealed that between April 3 and June 6, they attempted to resolve the t-shirt issue with Drizzy's company amicably; however, they failed.

They pointed at eBay listings that included Drake’s Members Only merchandise. The clothing brand claimed in legal documents that counterfeit Drake Members Only merchandise can lead to the Members Only brand’s reputation being injured.

JR Apparel is seeking damages for trademark infringement. They have also asked the court to prohibit the musician from selling any merchandise with the "Members Only" phrase written on it.

