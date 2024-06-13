"How we go about getting the vinyl?" — Fans react to Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef being made into a cassette tape

In a surprising turn of events, music enthusiasts are buzzing about the latest development in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's prolonged rap beef. This high-profile feud, which has captivated the hip-hop community for months, is now being immortalized on cassette tape seemingly by a website.

On June 12, 2024, a netizen with the handle @3ternalsirenity tweeted on X(formerly Twitter), suggesting in disbelief that someone had put the two-titans feud in a cassette tape format. The person captioned the tweet:

"No way someone made the kendrick & drake rap beef into a cassette tape 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," wrote on X.

This unprecedented move has sent fans into a frenzy, reviving the charm of physical music formats while sparking curiosity about the potential for a vinyl release.

Netizens on X are ablaze with reactions, many of whom are expressing a mix of excitement and bewilderment, as one wrote:

"They so real for this & i would buy lmao," said one person.

"The more things change the more they stay the same fr lmaooo," the other tweeted.

"Great marketing scheme bootleggers winning Ctfu. 😂😭," one suggested.

"I would actually buy this 😭," said another person on X.

"Get a cool cassette player, lol," one user said.

In a separate tweet by @3ternalsirenity, it was discovered that Tapehead City, an online cassette tape store based in Long Island, NY, has been selling cassette tapes on its website for $16. The tweet by the netizen features two images of the cassette, showcasing both the front and back.

The front cover prominently displays the headline "Drake vs Kendrick" alongside black-and-white headshots of the artists. Additionally, a price sticker of $19.99 is visible. The cover also lists the featured artists, detailed below the headline. It read:

"FEATURING FUTURE METRO BOOMIN J. COLE THE WEEKND A$AP ROCKY RICK ROSS YE. OCTOBER 6, 2023 - MAY 5, 2024."

The dates mentioned show the timeline of the lyrical battle between Kendrick and Drake. Moreover, the back of the cassette lists all tracks dropped by two heavyweights, including Family Matters of Drizzy and Not Like Us by KDot.

The cassette also features the other hip-hop artists who dropped verses or tracks in the lyrical battle. For instance, Rick Ross dropped Champagne Moments, alluding to Drake for his alleged remarks of taking the weight loss drug Mounjaro.

The recent beef between the two hip-hop artists allegedly started with Kendrick's Like That, featuring Future and Metro Boomin, on March 22, 2024. It was dropped, referring to Drake and J. Cole's First Person Shooter, which was released on October 31, 2023.

Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef explained

Their lyrical battle between the two rappers intrigued many, including fans and industry insiders. The feud began in 2013 when Kendrick dropped a guest verse in Big Sean’s Control and alluded to the Canadian rapper.

Most recently, when Kendrick dropped Like That, in which he called himself the King of Rap, the long-standing hip-hop battle began. In response, Drake dropped Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle on April 19, 2024. Also, J. Cole enters the beef with a 7-Minute Drill but quickly steps back.

The Grammy-award winner returned with Euphoria, named after the HBO show in which Drake was an executive producer, on April 30. The American rapper dropped his second release in the same week, 6:16 in LA, alluding to the Canadian rapper that he might have a mole in his team.

The chart-topping artist responded with Family Matters on May 3, 2024, in which he subtly jabbed at Kendrick, questioning whether he was the father of his child. Less than an hour after Family Matters' release, Kendrick Lamar dropped Meet the Grahams, in which he apologized to the Canadian rapper's son for having him as a father. The track is arguably the most aggressive one in this lyrical battle.

Kendrick then released another track within 24 hours, Not Like Us, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Hot 100, as per The Guardian. Then, on May 5, 2024, the Canadian rapper responded with The Heart Part 6, in which he called this beef a "good exercise." This track was the latest in the feud.

Despite the perception that the feud has allegedly ended, fans continue to remember it, exemplified by the release of the cassette tape.