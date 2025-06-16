What did Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife say about his drug overdose? Marieangela King Allman opens up about musician's "inner struggles"

Marieangela King Allman, Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife, recently opened up about the musician's struggles, a day after he was rushed to a California hospital following a reported drug overdose on June 14, 2025. Police were reportedly called to a residence in Landers after Allman, the son of Cher and Greg Allman, was found "acting erratically."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department stated that deputies reportedly found drugs inside the residence and confirmed that an investigation had been opened.

Following the incident, Marieangela King Allman issued an exclusive statement to People Magazine about her estranged husband's "personal challenges," saying:

“While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves," she said.

She went on to say that despite his "inner struggles," Elijah Blue Allman, 48, remains "grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose."

"Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat. Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose," Marieangela said.

She added that she "will always root for him," adding that her support "is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show."

According to Us Weekly, Marieangela and Elijah Blue Allman were married for over a decade until she filed for divorce in April 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences." The date of separation was listed as March 31, as per the divorce filings. In a statement to TMZ following the filing, Marieangela said:

“We had a beautiful 13-year journey, filled with memories I’ll always cherish. I know we’ll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart. As we turn the page to this next chapter, we kindly ask for privacy and truly appreciate your understanding.”

Allman had previously filed for divorce in 2021. However, the couple reconciled and stayed married, with the petition officially dismissed in January 2024.

Cher requested a conservatorship over Elijah Blue Allman

In December 2023, Cher filed for a conservatorship over her youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman, citing "severe mental health and substance abuse issues." According to People Magazine, the 79-year-old singer asked that the court grant her sole custody of her son's estate, claiming he was "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."

As per court documents, Cher alleged that the conservatorship was "urgently needed to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury," claiming that he was "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

The singer also argued that his then-wife, Marieangela, was unfit to serve as Elijah Blue Allman's conservator, stating that "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk," the document further stated.

In September 2024, Cher dropped her petition for the conservatorship. According to a statement from Elijah Blue Allman's attorneys to People Magazine, Cher and Allman reportedly reached a "private agreement" regarding the issue.

"The team successfully defended Elijah, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition. This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today," the statement continued.

Elijah Blue Allman is Cher's youngest child from her second marriage to Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band. She also has a son, Chaz Bono, from her first marriage to Sonny Bono.

