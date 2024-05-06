What is Gary Barlow’s net worth? Take That singer's $7.5M country house in England raided by burglars 

Renowned British singer-songwriter Gary Barlow, best known as one of the lead vocalists of the iconic band Take That, faced a distressing incident recently as burglars raided his picturesque country estate in England.

On April 8, 2024, The Sun reported that local police alerted the Back For Good singer that his property was forced last night in the dark while Barlow was away filming the penultimate episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. However, local police confirmed the break-in on May 5, 2024.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the record producer's net worth is $125 million as of 2023.

Gary Barlow's $7.5M country home raided by burglars

Barlow's country house was raided in April 2024 (Image via Getty)

Gary Barlow, one of the United Kingdom's most successful songwriters and singers, is renowned for his illustrious career as a solo artist and a member of the iconic band Take That.

Barlow's house in Cotswolds, UK, was intruded by raiders. As The Sun reports, the thieves, yet to be identified, waited until dark and then forced the main gate, leaving it swinging open. The bystanders suggested they saw local police taking pictures of the broken gate and knocking at many neighbors' doors to inquire about the burglary.

"When I drove past, I saw officers taking photos of the gates, which had been damaged. They were left half open. A few days later, the gates had been fixed," one said.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2024, when the singer was away shooting second to last in a series episode of a game show, Saturday Night Takeaway. As per The Sun, whether Barlow's wife and their three children were at home or away is unknown. Also, the damage and what was stolen are still unknown, and no arrests have been made yet.

A local police spokeswoman confirmed the raid on May 5, 2024, suggesting that officers are investigating the reported crime.

"We received reports of a burglary in between 5.50 pm on April 7 and 9 am on April 8. Officers are investigating the incident."

As per The Sun, one neighbor, speaking about the incident, suggested that he saw gates "flapping open," and during the last year, he has heard many burglary news in his area.

"The police have been round to ask me about what happened, but I wasn't aware of anything. I noticed the gates were flapping open. It's a rather secluded place. It's a warning to us all. There have been other burglaries we've heard about in the area within the last year or so."

Another person suggested that more extensive police can bring a sense of security to the community.

"Police always need to do more. It would make everybody feel more reassured here if there were a larger presence, but like everything else in life, it is all funding-related. I wouldn't mind paying an extra penny in tax if the NHS and police were better funded. It would make us all feel safer."

According to The Sun, Gary Barlow bought his country house in 2007 for £2.3 million ($2.8 million), now estimated to be worth £6 million ($7.5 million).

Gary Barlow married Dawn Andrews, a dancer he met on Take That's 1995 Nobody Else Tour. The couple married in 2000 and share three children: Daniel, 24, Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15.

Saturday Night Takeaway is a light entertainment and game show that first aired on ITV in 2002. Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ant & Dec), a British television duo, presented it.

The long-running game show produced over 130 episodes and 20 series, culminating on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Gary Barlow and his bandmates, Mark Owen, 52, and Howard Donald, 56, performed their 2007 track, Shine, for the finale.