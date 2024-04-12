Sebastian Korda becomes victim of robbery; € 300,000 watch by Rafael Nadal sponsor Richard Mille snatched near Monte-Carlo Masters courts

Sebastian Korda’s 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign did not pan out as planned. As per reports, the American was robbed of his € 300,000 watch just days before he kicked off his campaign.

The snatching took place on April 4 near the Monte-Carlos Masters courts in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin commune, where the 23-year-old was competing.

As per France Bleu Azur, the American was cornered by “two helmeted individuals” as he waited by the staircase joining Avenue de France and Avenue Varavilla. The muggers managed to escape the scene on their scooter, and are actively sought by the police.

Korda was “not injured but shocked,” France Bleu Azur reported on Friday, April 12.

Sebastian Korda is sponsored by Swiss luxury watch company Richard Mille, who also sponsors 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The American joined forces with the luxury watchmaker in 2022, following in the footsteps of his sisters - golfers Jessica and Nelly Korda, who have bagged similar deals with the brand.

Korda pictured sporting his Richard Mille watch at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

While Rafael Nadal frequently sports a limited edition RM 27-02 Tourbillon worth over $1 million during his matches, Sebastian Korda wears a Richard Mille RM67-02 Automatic Winding Extra Flat sports watch on the court. The watch reportedly retails at £259,000 (which is just over €300,000).

Sebastian Korda had a forgettable run at Monte-Carlo Masters after falling victim to watch robbery

Korda pictured wearing an orange-strapped Richard Mille watch at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Following the misfortune, Sebastian Korda failed to make a mark at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. The World No. 27 whose best result was reaching the Round of 16 in 2022, after a stellar victory over Carlos Alcaraz, suffered early defeats in both singles and doubles this time around.

In doubles, Korda partnered World No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov. The pair went down against Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-4 in their opening match.

In singles, Sebastian Korda earned an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory over 2022 finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. As it turned out, he was knocked out of the tournament with the same scoreline in his next match against World No. 2 Jannik Sinner.

The American, who usually wears a black-strapped Richard Mille watch, was captured wearing an orange-strapped version during his campaign.

Following his Monte-Carlo Masters exit, Korda is scheduled to compete at the ATP 250 Tiriac Open in Bucharest, Romania. The 23-year-old will be vying for his second career title at the event, and his first in three years.

