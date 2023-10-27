Rafael Nadal Richard Mille collection: 5 most expensive watches in the Spaniard's possession

Rafael Nadal, often hailed as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has left an indelible mark on the sport with his exceptional skills, unwavering determination, and numerous accolades. Throughout his illustrious career, Nadal has not only established himself as a top player but has also become a global ambassador for multiple brands.

From a young age, the Spaniard showcased immense talent and dedication to the sport. Nadal's powerful forehand, relentless work ethic, and exceptional physicality have propelled him to great heights. He has also become a global ambassador for renowned brands such as Nike, Kia Motors, Richard Mille and Banco Sabadell. Nadal's strong personality, humility, and positive image have made him an ideal representative for these brands, further solidifying his status as a global icon.

While tennis remains his primary focus, the former World No. 1 also enjoys indulging in various activities outside the sport. He is an avid football fan and supports his beloved Real Madrid. Additionally, he has a passion for golf and has participated in charity golf tournaments. Nadal's love for the sea has led him to engage in sailing, a hobby that allows him to unwind and connect with nature.

One of Nadal's notable interests is his passion for collecting watches. Known for his meticulous attention to detail on and off the court, Nadal has developed a fascination for luxury timepieces. His association with Richard Mille, a renowned Swiss watchmaker, has resulted in the creation of the iconic Rafael Nadal watch collection. These timepieces are not only aesthetically stunning but also designed to withstand the rigors of Nadal's intense playing style.

On that note, let's delve into the top five most expensive watches in Rafael Nadal's collection and explore their significance.

5) Rafael Nadal's Richard Mille RM 27-02 - $1,300,000 USD

2016 China Open - Day Two

The Richard Mille RM 27-02, costing 1.3 million dollars, is a testament to Nadal's enduring partnership with the brand. This timepiece boasts a case made from Quartz TPT, a material that combines exceptional strength with a distinctive appearance. The vibrant yellow and red accents on the dial and strap pay tribute to Nadal's energetic playing style and fiery passion on the court. Equipped with a tourbillon movement, the RM 27-02 exemplifies the fusion of technical innovation and artistic expression.

Nadal wore this timepiece a lot during the year 2016. He wasn't able to win a Major trophy this year, but captured titles at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

4) Rafael Nadal's Richard Mille RM 027 - $1,600,000 USD

U.S. Open Champion Rafael Nadal Tours Manhattan

Second on this list, the Richard Mille RM 027 worth 1.6 million dollars holds a special place in Nadal's collection as it was the first watch created specifically for him. Designed to withstand the rigors of professional tennis, this timepiece features a case made from a unique composite material called CarbonNTPT. Its lightweight construction and exceptional shock resistance make it an ideal companion for Nadal during his intense matches.

Nadal was spotted wearing this timepiece in 2010 which was one of the most successful years in his tennis career. The Spaniard claimed three Major titles this year at French Open, Wimbledon Championships and the US Open. He also secured a runner-up finish at the season finale ATP Finals.

3) Rafael Nadal's Richard Mille RM 27-03 - $1,685,000 USD

Day Two - Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

The Richard Mille RM 27-03, costing 1.68 million dollars, is also a testament to Nadal's enduring partnership with the brand. This timepiece boasts a case made from Quartz TPT, a material that combines exceptional strength with a distinctive appearance. The vibrant yellow and red accents on the dial and strap pay tribute to Nadal's energetic playing style and fiery passion on the court. Equipped with a tourbillon movement, the RM 27-03 exemplifies the fusion of technical innovation and artistic expression that defines Richard Mille watches.

The 37-year-old donned this timepiece a lot during the year 2017. He once again added to his trophy cabinet this season, chalking up successful campaigns at the French Open and the 2017 US Open. He also scored runner-up finishes at the Miami Open and the Shanghai Masters, losing out in both finals to his arch rival and close friend Roger Federer.

2) Nadal's Richard Mille RM 27-01 - $1,750,000 USD

Barclays ATP World Tour Finals - Day Eight: Rafael Nadal

Fourth on this list, the Richard Mille RM 27-01 is another remarkable creation that reflects Nadal's dynamic playing style. This watch features a case made from NTPT Carbon, a material known for its exceptional durability and resistance to extreme conditions. With its bold design and technical prowess, the RM 27-01 perfectly encapsulates Nadal's relentless pursuit of excellence.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion added this piece to his collection in 2013. The Spaniard had an outstanding campaign this year, capturing titles at the US Open, French Open, Indian Wells, Canada Open, Cincinnati Open, Madrid Open, Barcelona Open, and the Italian Open in Rome. He had a 91% success ratio on the main tour in 2013.

1) Rafael Nadal's Richard Mille RM 27-04 - $2,150,000 USD:

Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Five: Rafael Nadal

Lastly the most expensive watch in Nadal's collection is the Richard Mille RM 27-04, a masterpiece of engineering and innovation. Crafted in collaboration with Richard Mille, this timepiece is renowned for its exceptional shock resistance, making it ideal for the intense demands of Nadal's tennis matches. The vibrant red and yellow accents pay homage to Nadal's Spanish heritage, adding a touch of flair to this extraordinary timepiece.

The RM 27-04 costing a whooping 2.1 million dollars. Nadal used this timepiece during 2020. The Spaniard was unable to compete in three out of the four Major's this year. However, his only appearance at a Grand Slam event resulted in success as he lifted the French Open crown for a record 13th time in his career. Nadal outfoxed Novak Djokovic in the finals in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Rafael Nadal's watch collection is a reflection of his exceptional achievements on the tennis court and his appreciation for the artistry and precision of luxury timepieces. Each watch in his collection represents a unique blend of technical innovation, durability, and aesthetic appeal. From the Richard Mille RM 27-04's remarkable shock resistance to the Richard Mille RM 027's lightweight construction, these watches are not only symbols of Nadal's success but also embody the qualities that have made him a true legend in the world of tennis.

