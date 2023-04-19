Sebastian Korda took to social media to express his joy at the news that his sister, professional golfer Jessica Korda, was joining him and their other sibling Nelly as a brand ambassador for Richard Mille.

Korda hails from a family with a strong sporting background. His father, Petr Korda, was a professional tennis player who achieved a remarkable career-high ranking of No. 2 in February 1998. His sisters - Nelly Korda, aged 24, and Jessica Korda, aged 30 - are both professional golfers on the LGPA tour.

The 22-year-old joined his sister Nelly as an ambassador for Richard Mille in 2022. Sister Jessica now joins her siblings in representing the Swiss luxury watch company as well.

On Tuesday, April 18, Korda took to social media to express his excitement for his sister's new sponsorship. He shared Richard Mille's story welcoming Jessica on his Instagram story, captioning it with several heart and heart-eye emoticons.

Sebastian Korda reveals how watching Novak Djokovic and his coach Radek Stepanek made him switch from ice hockey to tennis

Sebastian Korda's strong performance at the 2023 Australian Open was his best showing at a Major yet. The young American tennis player reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Unfortunately, a wrist injury forced the 22-year-old to cut his dream run short, forcing him to withdraw from the match and hand the win to Karen Khachanov.

In his post-match conference, Korda revealed some interesting details about his relationship with the sport. The American shared that he used to play ice hockey until he was 10-years-old before starting to play tennis.

The World No. 27 added that his visit to the 2009 US Open was a pivotal moment for his tennis career. It was during this tournament that his current head coach, Radek Stepanek, faced off against Novak Djokovic in the fourth round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Korda said that witnessing that incredible match firsthand inspired him to leave his ice hockey career behind and pursue tennis instead.

"I switched over because I went to the US Open in 2009 with my dad and Radek. He made round of 16 I think it was. He played Novak on Arthur Ashe 10:30 at night, completely packed," Sebastian Korda said. "I went back the next day and I said, This is what I want to do. I fell in love with the energy of the crowd, the way the sport is played, how mental it is. Yeah, just the rest is history."

Following his early exit from the Australian Open, Korda pulled out of all major tournaments including the Sunshine Double. He will be looking forward to the upcoming clay-court season, where he hopes to make a strong comeback on the tour after his injury setback.

