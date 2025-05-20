What happened to Aunt D's son? TikTok duo Shay and Bria's mother tearfully reveals her son is missing

Popular TikToker sister duo Shay and Bria’s mother, Aunt D, shared in a live video on May 19, 2025, that her son Chris has been missing. She also mentioned that while his car was parked on the side of a bridge, there were no signs of him.

“I am trying to hold on… He texted me a message, ‘Momma, you been the best… I love you,’” Aunt D revealed tearfully.

Shay and Bria’s mother, whose real name is Deana, added that the divers and rescue squad are looking for him, and the authorities suspect that he might have jumped off the bridge.

The mom of three also mentioned that Chris suffered from mental health issues such as “PTSD and anxiety,” and asked the viewers to pray for her child.

Chris’ disappearance update comes a couple of days after Shay suffered a medical episode over the weekend.

More about Aunt D’s latest crisis

On Monday, Aunt D went live on TikTok and revealed that her son, Chris (Shay and Bria’s brother), is nowhere to be found. She stated that she was returning from work when she witnessed that her son’s car was pulled over on a bridge.

When she identified the vehicle, police informed her that the occupant was missing and a rescue and recovery mission was underway. Aunt D also shared that she was unsure whether Shay’s recent seizure episode had an impact on Chris.

The TikToker mom mentioned that her son thanked her for being a great mother and acknowledged she had too much on her plate right now. According to her, Chris also texted everyone he was close to.

While certain YouTube channels, including Zayne Grey, claimed that the lifeless body of Chris was reportedly discovered in the waters, Aunt D has yet to confirm the same.

All you need to know about Shay and Bria

Shay, 29, is an autistic woman who, along with her non-verbal autistic sister Bria, 28, makes content on TikTok. The duo is also active on Instagram and Facebook, where they appear to be playful, humorous, and affectionate with each other as well as their mother and brother.

Shay earned social media fame in October 2024 after her video of wearing an Ariana Grande t-shirt, while engaging in a casual sibling fight with Bria, became viral. The following month, the singer-actress sent them a care package and a recorded video message.

“Hi, Shay. I love you so much. Your videos make me so happy. I sent you something. You should be getting it. I don’t know where it is, but it should be coming to you,” the message from Grande read.

This happened after Shay was overjoyed to learn that Ariana knew about her after content creator Markell Washington interacted with the artist at the Wicked premiere.

Later, on February 6, 2025, Shay and Bria met Ariana backstage during the pop icon’s appearance on the late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shay even got the opportunity to sing with Grande. They performed her hit songs, Boy Is Mine and Boyfriend, alongside Popular from the soundtrack of Ariana Grande’s movie, Wicked.

A couple of days after Shay’s encounter with the R.E.M. Beauty founder, Aunt D defended the musician-actor in a live stream, calling her a “beautiful,” “lovely,” and “sweet” person. On February 10, she called out people for trolling Ariana Grande about her small stature and urged everyone to stop body-shaming and talking negatively about the Nickelodeon alum.

