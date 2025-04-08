What happened at Axe Ceremonia 2025? Mexican festival announces cancellation after accident reportedly kills two photographers

Mexico's two-day Axe Ceremonia music festival has reportedly been canceled by local authorities following a crane accident that resulted in the death of two photographers.

The music festival, which was originally scheduled to run between April 5 and April 6, boasting performances from acts like Charli XCX, Hanumankind, LCD, and more, confirmed the cancellation via an official statement on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss. We are contacting their families to be with them during this difficult time and offer our full support and solidarity. The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we have maintained, as we have from the very beginning, close collaboration and complete openness with the authorities," festival organizers said in a statement in Spanish.

Axe Ceremonia's organizers are reportedly working with the victims' families and local authorities to assist in the investigation. According to a recent social media update, attendees and festival goers will be reimbursed via Ticketmaster.

The unfortunate accident reportedly occurred around 5:00 p.m. on April 5, during Meme del Real and rock band Café Tacvba's performance, when a crane collapsed on top of photojournalists Citlali Berenice Gilles Rivera and Miguel Ángel Rojas Hernández.

Initial reports suggest that paramedics had transported the victims to a nearby hospital, however, both individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival. The victims were reportedly photographers working for the independent Spanish media outlet Mr. Indie.

"There should be no impunity in this case" - Mexican President shares statement following Axe Ceremonia accident

On April 5, 2025, the first day of the Mexican music festival Axe Ceremonia, a crane reportedly carrying a "decorative metal object" collapsed, resulting in the death of photographers Miguel Ángel Rojas Hernández and Citlali Berenice Giles Rivera.

The fatal accident prompted city authorities to cancel the second day of the festival, with Mexico City's attorney general's office announcing the start of their investigation on April 6.

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, holds a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 2, 2025. (Image via Getty/Gerardo Vieyra)

On Monday, Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum shared her condolences over the unfortunate deaths of two photographers at the Axe Ceremonia Festival 2025, citing the need for an investigation when she stated:

"We regret and send our solidarity to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. Beyond the fact that it was an accident, we need to look into how the equipment that fell was set up. An investigation needs to be carried out. There should be no impunity in this case," Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference.

The president also noted that the mayor's office of Miguel Hidalgo was responsible for granting licenses and authorizing such events "regardless of federal ownership of the property".

She also reportedly instructed the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) to review the venue's license and assess the conditions under which it was granted. President Claudia Sheinbaum wished to know whether it was feasible to have the venue's license revoked.

Mexico City Prosecutor Bertha Alcalde Luján announced the police investigation into all those responsible for operating the structure that collapsed over the weekend. She shared her intention to also investigate the event organizers and authorities in charge of supervising Axe Ceremonia 2025.

"It is very important that a case like this not go unpunished, both for the harm and pain it causes to the direct victims and for those who attend these events as spectators and professionals, who have the right to do so under optimal safety conditions,” Prosecutor Bertha Alcalde Luján shared in a social media post.

Axe Ceremonia's latest statement, extends their condolences to the victims' families and also confirms their ongoing support in the police investigation into the fatal accident.

On Sunday (April 6), a massive protest was held outside the venue, at Parque Bicentenario, in honor of the two photographers who lost their lives.

The protest was reportedly attended by friends of the victims, content creators, journalists, photographers, and members of the general public.

