What happened to Camila Cabello at the Isle of Wight festival? Singer explains why she almost quit playing festival gigs

Global pop sensation Camila Cabello recently revealed a startling revelation about her experience at the Isle of Wight Festival. This shed light on why she almost decided to stop performing at festivals altogether.

On July 3, 2024, in a conversation, Bizarre's ­Howell Davies, the Associate Bizarre Editor at The Sun, Cabello, revealed that she had a "disastrous set" at the rival Isle of Wight event and said that it was "difficult."

"I've actually played some festivals that were like that. I remember Isle of Wight was ­difficult," Cabello told The Sun.

Referencing her recent performance at Glastonbury, which kicked off over the weekend, Cabello explained that the Isle of Wight Festival was particularly challenging due to the scorching weather.

The Isle of Wight Festival is a ten-day British music festival held annually in Newport, England. It includes music, comedy, cabaret, circus, and visual arts.

Camila Cabello speaks out: Isle of Wight Festival woes and near-exit

On Wednesday, Camila Cabello shared her festival experiences with The Sun. Cabello told Davies after experiencing hot weather at the Isle of Wight Festival, she felt like not doing "festivals any more." Cabello revealed:

"I remember being like, 'Festivals are hard. I don't want to do festivals any more."

After kicking off the Glastonbury Festival, Camila Cabello told the Bizarre column that she is "always nervous" before performing a set at festivals as the audience there is not necessarily just coming there to see her. Cabello suggested that she always expects the worst at these festivals.

The artist added that it was "hot," and she understands the situation of the audience who had their arms crossed, but people comparatively to Isle of Wight Festival were "engaging" and "warm" —

"People were being so warm and engaging. It was hot, so I could completely understand it if everyone was cranky and had had their arms crossed," the singer said.

Moreover, the I LUV IT artist further reflected on her Glasto experience, describing it as "very intense." Camila Cabello expressed her desire to stay longer but admitted that she was "exhausted" —

"It's very intense. It smells like a farm. There were a lot of tents. We actually had a crazy experience where we were in Denmark the night before and landed at six in the morning, that morning. I wish I could have stayed there, but I would have literally passed out. I was exhausted," Cabello revealed.

The artist shared her festival experiences and one while recording the album. According to The Sun, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Camila Cabello hit The Box nightclub in London, where she revealed that she felt like having a "nervous breakdowns" making her recent album C, XOXO, which is a follow-up to 2022's Familia —

"There were waves of crippling sh*t where I thought that might be my last good day. I think I had a nervous breakdown probably, like, once a month," Cabello revealed.

Speaking to The Times, Cabello shared her experience with her fourth studio album C, XOXO, and suggested that her new album "is finally letting her go" of all the "burden" she had felt —

"Now that I'm not feeling so heavy and mentally burdened, I can actually have some f*cking fun and have long nails and dance and flirt," Cabello added.

Moreover, with Vogue, Camila Cabello suggested that her latest album felt like the album is a nutshell of all the hard work and experiences she had in her life.

C, XOXO, released on June 28, 2024, is the anticipated studio album by Camila Cabello. It has 14 tracks and features Drake, Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, and more.

