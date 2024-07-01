From Camila Cabello's "Ice Bath" to Michael J. Fox's surprise performance: A list of major highlights from Glastonbury 2024

The 2024 Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts wrapped up festivities last night, at Worthy Farm, with SZA carrying the crowd through melodic performances and an enticing set at the renowned Pyramid Stage.

Some of the most energetic sets included headlining performances from Dua Lip and Coldplay, as well as BBC news presenter Ros Atkins' set where he played a drum and bass remix of the channel's theme song.

The festival hosted over 200,000 attendees, over the five-day event, which included A-list stars like Cara Delevigne, Florence Pugh, Maya Jama, and Tom Cruise. Many of these celebrities were seen sporting custom designer fits from luxury fashion brands like Barbour, Valentino, Jimmy Choo, and more.

Top 10 highlights from Glastonbury Festival 2024

With Glastonbury closing out its 2024 edition yesterday (June 30), this feature will catalog a list of major highlights from eccentric sets and crowd-chanting performances to artistic political statements.

Here are 10 of the most memorable highlights and moments from one of England's biggest music and arts festivals.

1) Michael J. Fox's cameo performance during Coldplay's Headline set

Chris Martin of the band Coldplay performs onstage during day four of Glasto 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

During Coldplay's performance on Saturday, the band surprised fans with a special guest appearance from actor Michael J. Fox, who joined them on stage to play an acoustic version of the record Fix You.

The 63-year-old star took to social media to share several pictures from the Glastonbury Festival along with a caption that highlighted his appreciation for Coldplay and the individual members of the band when he wrote:

"Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil. Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f--king mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time"

(Check out Coldplay's repost of their performance with Michael J. Fox here.)

2) Dua Lipa shares how her performance at Glastonbury was "Manifested"

Dua Lipa during day three of Glasto 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Friday's headliner, Dua Lipa, delivered an extravagant set filled with confetti and fireworks lighting up the sky as the pop star performed some of the biggest hits from her discography.

Dua also took a moment to address the audience where she expressed her gratitude to be able to perform at Glasto 2024 when she stated:

"I said I wanted to headline the Pyramid Stage on a Friday night, because then I knew I could party for the next two days. I know maybe some of you don't believe in manifestation, but one thing that's undeniable is magic. This is as close as it gets."

3) Louis Tomlinson sets up a Euro game screening

Louis Tomlinson (Image via Instagram/@louist91)

Former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, who attended Glasto 2024 as a concertgoer instead of a performer, set up a makeshift viewing station for the 5:00 p.m. England vs Slovakia Euro game on June 30, 2024.

While talking to BBC's representatives on the campgrounds after the game, where England beat Slovakia with a late 90-minute goal credited to Jude Bellingham, the singer highlighted signal issues to be a concern, when he said:

"We brought a TV in, very Glasto, and some stones and a little stand. It was a little bit touch and go sometimes, 'cause the signal kept going in and out but yea, luckily we got the win. We pulled it off. Made up, made up"

(Check out a fan repost of Louis Tomlinson discussing setting up a Euro screening at the Glastonbury Festival with BBC here.)

4) Camila Cabello's icy 'C, XOXO' set

On Saturday, Camila Cabello performed an enticing set, which found the former Fifth Harmony singer performing on stage alongside backup dancers, wearing dog masks, incorporating popsicles into their choreography.

Camila opened her set by performing her hit single I LUV IT (Feat. Playboi Carti), from her latest LP C, XOXO, which had concertgoers singing and dancing along to the singer's performance on stage.

5) Avril Lavigne performs at Glastonbury for the first time

Avril Lavigne performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glasto 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Pop punk artist, Avril Lavigne, performed for the very first time at Glasto 2024 this past Sunday. Well known for her early 2000 smash hits like Complicated and Girlfriend, the singer expressed her gratitude to finally being able to perform at the festival, when she addressed the crowd stating:

"I can’t believe it’s taken me 22 years to actually be here. Well, it's about time."

6) Professor Brian Cox reunites with D:Ream for a cameo performance

English physicist and television presenter Brian Cox (L) is greeted by singer Peter Cunnah as he makes a surprise appearance with D:REAM, temporarily re-taking his role as keyboard player, at the end of their set during day three of Glasto 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, particle physicist Professor Brian Cox reunited with his former English band D:Ream, at the Glade Stage, for a surprise performance of their 1999 hit record Things Can Only Get Better.

Post his electric keyboard performance, BBC representatives caught up with Brian asking the professor what it felt like to perform with the band after more than 20 years.

"That was off the scale, I think I remember it, most of it. It's wonderful, I mean look at that crowd, all the way back. There were two ambitions of mine growing up, Top of the Pops and Glastonbury."

7) Little Simz performs at the Pyramid Stage alone

Little Simz performs onstage during day four of Glasto 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

On Saturday, UK Rapper Little Simz performed a solo set at the Pyramid Stage dressed in a custom Ed Hardy biker outfit. The artist would later join Coldplay on stage to preview a new single titled We Pray.

During her Glastonbury set, the rapper kept the audience enticed with a confident performance of her discography as well as playing songs featuring artists like GloRilla and Venom.

"I need you to understand that you’re witnessing greatness. I say that not with arrogance, but with confidence. It took me a while to get to the Pyramid but I’m finally here! I’m having the best time of my life up here!" - Simz addressed the crowd during her Glastonbury set.

8) Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg entertain the crowd during Oasis' performance of 'Don’t Look Back In Anger'

American actor, Tom Cruise, was spotted alongside fellow stars, Simon Pegg and Gillian Anderson, during Oasis's set at the Pyramid Stage.

A fan managed to capture a viral moment where Tom and Simon put on an act of their own by vibing along to the crowd during the rock band's performance of Don’t Look Back In Anger.

9) Banksy delivers an artistic statement ahead of the UK's general election

Joe Talbot of Idles performs during their headline set on the Other Stage during day three of Glasto 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Guerrilla artist and political activist, Banksy, was confirmed to be behind the inflatable boat that was being crowd surfed during The Idles performance of Danny Nedelko, at the Pyramid Stage, on Saturday night. The boat resurfaced over the crowd, once again, during Lil Simz's performance.

The inflatable boat seated dummies resembling migrants wearing orange life jackets, which appears to be Banksy's artistic way of drawing attention to the UK's upcoming election where immigration will be a heavily discussed topic.

UK's Home Secretary, James Cleverly, condemned the crowd surfing incident at Glastonbury during a conversation with Sky News, where he stated:

"There are a bunch of people there joking and celebrating about criminal actions which costs lives, people die. People die in the Mediterranean, they die in the Channel. This is not funny. It is vile. It is a celebration of the loss of life in the Channel."

(Check out a repost of James Cleverly's conversation with Sky News regarding the inflatable boat crowd surfing incident at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival here.)

10) Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis discusses plans for 2025

Emily Eavis onstage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024, in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Emily Eavis, daughter of Glastonbury founder, Michael Eavis, expressed her desire to make the most out of next year's festival after announcing plans to skip 2026 to "give the land" rest.

"We're taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest, and the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one. We're already in talks with some acts for it. It's exciting." - Emily stated during a conversation with the Glastonbury Free Press.

Other notable moments from this year's Contemporary Performing Arts festival include Sandra Witcombe displaying her cheeky Chris Martin doll, Shania Twain's Glastonbury debut performance, and a 10-week-old baby named Finlay who was spotted with ear protectors at DJ Annie Mac's dance set at the Other Stage.

