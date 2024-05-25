What is Louis Tomlinson's net worth in 2024? How does it compare with other One Direction members

Louis Tomlinson is best remembered as a member of One Direction. The singer has been busy with his back-to-back world tours for the past three years. He has released three albums since the band decided to go on a hiatus.

Tomlinson originally competed as a soloist in the TV show The X Factor in the UK in 2010, but was later grouped with four others—Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne—to form what the world would later know as One Direction.

However, after five years of superstardom, the pop boy band group announced their hiatus in 2015, causing a ruckus among their fanbase, known as the Directioners. However, despite not participating in group activities anymore, all five members have re-entered the music industry as solo artists, carving out successful careers for themselves.

As for Louis Tomlinson, he's made a fortune touring worldwide and is currently in Latin America for his Faith in the Future world tour. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Louis Tomlinson has an estimated net worth of $70 million.

Louis Tomlinson's net worth compared to other 1D members

Below is a closer look at the solo careers of the five former members of One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson (Image via Kate Green/Getty Images)

As mentioned above, Louis Tomlinson's estimated net worth is $70 million. Much of his wealth has come from his musical career with One Direction and his work as a solo artist.

Tomlinson has released three albums, including a recently announced one, Live, that’s coming in 2024. He has 11 singles, with one peaking at No. 40 in the Billboard Hot 100.

The English singer debuted his solo career with Just Hold On in collaboration with Steve Aoki in 2016. One of his most popular hits, Back to You with Bebe Rexha peaked at No.8 on the UK Singles chart and No.40 on the Billboard Hot 100. Tomlinson has mainly focused on singles and collaborations before his debut LP Walls was released in 2020.

He followed it with another studio album, Faith in the Future (2022) and now a live album, Loius Tomlinson: Live (2024).

Tomlinson makes a fortune by touring, with his first solo show happening in 2020. As of May, he's in his Faith in the Future world tour, which started in 2023 and is expected to wrap up in Mexico in June.

Adding to the English singer-songwriter's wealth is 28 Clothing, his streetwear-inspired unisex clothing line that launched last year. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he also bought a $7.3 million Hollywood Hills mansion in 2016, and sold it for $6.4 million in 2020, which set him back some $900,000.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne is also worth an estimated $70 million. Payne has released two EPs, one album, and 14 singles since the group decided to part ways a decade ago.

He’s worked with various musical artists like Zedd for Get Down Low, French Montana for First Time, and J Balvin for Familiar. However, he’s best known for his song with Quavo, Strip That Down. It’s his most successful since, and peaked at No.10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Payne hasn’t gone on a world tour like other former One Direction members.

Niall Horan

Like Tomlinson, Nial Horan is reportedly worth $70 million. Horan has released singles and EPs almost every year since 2016: This Town (2016), Slow Hands and Too Much to Ask (2017), Seeing Blind (feat. Maren Morris) and On the Loose (2018), Nice to Meet Ya, Put a Little Love on Me, and What a Time (feat. Julia Michaels) (2019).

He's also made a fortune joining the panel of coaches on the 23rd season of The Voice.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Zayn Malik is worth $75 million. Malik has put out one mixtape, four albums, and 22 singles so far.

He has worked with various musical artists like Taylor Swift for I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, Nicki Minaj for No Candle No Light, and his 2016 hit single, Pillowtalk, peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Harry Styles

The member deemed the richest among One Direction members is Harry Styles—he’s worth an estimated $120 million.

Styles has put out three albums and 14 singles since his One Direction days. He’s best known for his two No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: Watermelon Sugar and As It Was. He has three Grammy wins under his name.

Aside from music, the English singer has also made a fortune on the big screen, starring in Dunkirk, My Policeman, and Don’t Worry Darling.

Louis Tomlinson’s new album, Live, is out digitally now, while physical versions are slated for release on August 23, featuring live performances from both the 2022 Louis Tomlinson World Tour and the 2023 Faith in the Future World Tour.

