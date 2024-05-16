French Montana's 2024 ‘Gotta See It To Believe It Tour’: Presale Code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The French Montana 2024 ‘Gotta See It To Believe It Tour’ is scheduled to be held from August 1, 2024, to August 25, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The dates that are currently announced are part of the first leg of the bigger tour of the same name. There will probably be additional dates added in the future.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Boston and Toronto, as well as Chicago and Philadelphia, among others. The tour was announced by the official event partner, Live Nation, via a post on their X account on May 15, 2024.

The artist presale for the tour starts on May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. At the same time, a Live Nation presale will also be available, which can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Simultaneously, several other presales, including Ticketmaster and Spotify, will also be available.

General tickets for the tour will be available on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

French Montana's 2024 ‘Gotta See It To Believe It Tour’ dates and venues

French Montana's 2024 ‘Gotta See It To Believe It Tour’ dates and venues are given below:

August 1, 2024 — Wallingford, Connecticut at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

August 2, 2024 — Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 8, 2024 — Buffalo, New York at Buffalo RiverWorks

August 10, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Radius Chicago

August 15, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at REBEL

August 16, 2024 – Albany, New York at The Palace Theatre

August 17, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues Boston

August 22, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

August 24, 2024 – Portsmouth, Virginia at Portsmouth Pavilion

August 25, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Aside from his upcoming tour, French Montana is currently scheduled to perform at the Earth Soul Festival in Dubai, UAE, on June 22, 2024. The festival, which focuses on eco-sustainable entertainment, will also feature performances by artists such as Amanda Maalouf, December Avenue, Jason Derula, Shae Gill, and more.

The singer will also perform at the Sun Festival in Poland on July 26, 2024. Artists such as Bambi, G Eazy, Taco Hemingway, and more will also perform at the festival.

In addition to his upcoming tour and live performances, French Montana has also recently released his newest mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5, via Coke Boys on February 24, 2024. The mixtape has so far peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The mixtape features collaborations with artists such as Amber Run, Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and more. Speaking about the mixtape in an exclusive interview with The Breakfast Club podcast on February 23, 2024, the singer stated:

"I feel like I needed to get everything out the way then go back to the mixtape vibes. I always try to go where the puck is going, not where the puck is at. I feel like the game needs mixtapes."

"That feeling isn’t there anymore. Albums is dope everybody’s getting used to it, but I want to hear [Lil] Wayne mixtapes, Rick Ross Rich Forever mixtapes, Wiz Khalifa [Kush & Orange Juice] mixtapes. I just want to get back to that vibe and I want to lead the way with the mixtapes," the singer continued.

French Montana is best known for his second studio album, Jungle Rules, which was released on July 14, 2017, via Coke Boys, Bad Boy, and Epic Records. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.