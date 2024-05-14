David Gilmour's 2024 tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

David Gilmour's 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from October 29, 2024, to November 5, 2024, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour will be a continuation of the previously announced UK and Italy shows and is also in support of the singer's upcoming album, Luck and Strange.

The upcoming tour will be the singer's first American show in eight years and was announced by the singer via a post on the official Instagram account on May 13, 2024.

Artist presale for the tour will be available on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed by signing up with the link provided in the singer's official social media bio or directly via the Sony Music fans page for the same.

On May 16, 2024, a Live Nation presale will be available, which can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. There will also be local venue presales available, which can be accessed with the codes LHNS for Los Angeles and SOCIAL for New York shows, respectively.

General tickets will be available on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices for the tour have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

David Gilmour's 2024 tour dates and venues

David Gilmour 2024 tour dates and venues for the North American shows are given below:

October 29, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

October 30, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

November 4, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

November 5, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

The dates and venues for David Gilmour's UK and Italy shows this year are also given below:

September 27, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Circo Massimo

September 28, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Circo Massimo

September 29, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Circo Massimo

October 1, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Circo Massimo

October 2, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Circo Massimo

October 3, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Circo Massimo

October 9, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

October 10, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

October 11, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

October 12, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

October 14, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

October 15, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

The upcoming tour will feature David Gilmour alongside his backing band, which includes Guy Pratt, Louise Marshall, Hattie Webb, and Charlie Webb on secondary vocals, Guy Pratt on bass, Rob Gentry and Greg Phillinganes on keyboards, drummer Adam Betts, and guitarist Ben Worsley.

David Gilmour's upcoming album, Luck and Strange, is currently scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024, via Sony Music. The album is a collaboration between Gilmour, late Pink Floyd keyboardist Richard Wright (recordings made before his death and now being used posthumously), and Gilmour's wife Polly Sampson, among others.

The album production was handled by Charlie Andrew as well as Gilmour, and it also included contributions from the rest of Gilmour's family. The recording process included the singer as well as Guy Pratt, Tom Herbert, Steve Gadd, and Steve DiStanislao, as well as Will Gardner, Rob Gentry, and Roger Eno.