“Glastonbury have messed up big time here”— Internet reacts as SZA’s headline set sees a low turnout amid technical snags

SZA performed at the Glastonbury 2024 festival on June 30, 2024 at the Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. The headlining performance was plagued by sound check problems as well as a lower turnout than the other headlining sets by Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

These problems have generated reactions from the internet, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Many on the internet expressed their disappointment at the lackluster management on the headlining performance, some aiming their ire at the festival and others at the singer:

"SZA 100% the worst headliner of all time @glastonbury. what a dreadful dreadful choice. This is painful. #Glastonbury2024," declared one netizen.

"Naaah, I'm sorry but these mic issues are definitely a Glastonbury problem because SZA sounded incredible at @BSTHydePark last night," stated another netizen.

"I’ve never ever seen a crowd for a pyramid headliner looking so empty!" exclaimed X user.

"SZA (17th most streamed Spotify artist in the world) having a sparse crowd as the #Glastonbury headliner, while Sugababes and Avril Lavigne were over-capacity on smaller stages is a great illustration of how streaming doesn't equate to fans. I actually feel quite sorry for SZA...," said another person.

"justice for sza!! what have glastonbury done to her mic to make her vocals sound this way, this is excruciating," another user added

"Glastonbury has let down a lot of its biggest female acts this year. SZA should have been Fri or Sat headliner, Avril, Janelle and Sugababes on bigger stages, Shania and Cyndi without being plagued by sound issues," one user summed up the issue.

SZA, Shania Twain face vocal troubles at Glastonbury 2024

The All the Stars singer's vocal troubles at the Glastonbury 2024 festival was emblematic of the larger issues faced by other performers this year at the festival. Shania Twain, Cyndi Lauper, among others also faced technical difficulties and vocal equipment troubles.

At the same time as vocal issues were being faced by artists including the singer as well as others like The Sugarbees, Avril Lavigne as well as Charli XCX had been billed for smaller stages like West Holt, leading to overcrowding and safety issues.

The singer herself had to pause her set to help some fans, coming down from the stage to the stage barrier in her fairy costume and directing festival safety workers to those in distress.

Aside from her Glastonbury performance, the singer also recently performed at the BST Hyde Park festival on June 29, 2024. The singer unveiled a new song titled Storytime during the performance.

More on the singer's recent career

The Kill Bill singer released her latest studio album, SOS, on December 9, 2022. The chart topping album secured multiple multi-platinum certifications as well as several awards.

The album won the Album of the Year award at the 2023 BET Awards, Top R&B Album award at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, Best Progressive R&B Album award at the 2024 Grammy Awards and the R&B Album of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the International Album of the Year award at the 2024 Juno Awards.

In 2024, the singer was also awarded the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The award is awarded to songwriters who contribute significantly to the music industry with their original lyrics while at the apex of their career.

