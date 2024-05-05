What happened to Hall and Oates? Daryl Hall confirms split from John Oates partnership

American rock singer-songwriter Daryl Hall opened up about officially splitting from his Hall and Oates co-partner, John Oates. In an interview with Variety, on May 3, 2024, Hall revealed that the duo did not have a creative relationship for more than two decades and were only performing shows together.

Hall spoke about filing a lawsuit against Oates in November 2023 as the latter reportedly tried to sell half of the shares of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises LLP.

"It hit me by surprise. I don’t know, man — all I can say is people change and sometimes you don’t really know someone like you thought you did," Hall stated.

Hall also revealed that he would reunite with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dave Stewart, and described him as his best friend.

While John Oates hasn't responded to the statements made by Daryl Hall, he told Rolling Stones on April 12, 2024:

"As far as I’m concerned, I’ve moved on. I feel like I have a new lease on my creative life."

Oates, however, also added that he was open to "rekindling the friendship."

Daryl Hall confirms the end of popular pop rock duo Hall and Oates in a recent interview

The 77-year-old Daryl Hall confirmed the official end of Hall and Oates and shed light on the lawsuit while talking to Variety from his Bahamas residence.

Their jointly owned company, Whole Oates Enterprises, controlled several aspects of Hall and Oates including trademarks, media assets, and record royalty income, among others.

As per the lawsuit filed by Hall against Oates in November 2023, the latter reportedly wanted to sell his shares without any permission from the former. This, however, was impossible without Hall's consent.

"Difficulties can be made from things that aren’t difficult, and then it goes to a place where it can never come back from. It’s unfortunate and untimely, but some things just change," Hall stated.

Hall revealed that for at least the last 25 years, the ex-bandmates haven't even been making music together. The deal was to ensure that Hall did not play his solo tracks while being onstage as a part of the duo.

"We had an arrangement that I couldn’t play my solo songs onstage with Hall & Oates — and now I get to," Hall added.

While fans could assume that songs like Rather Be a Fool and Not the Way I Thought It Was, were indications of a possible split in the Hall and Oates duo, the 77-year-old singer clarified and said:

"These songs couldn’t be less about that".

Hall stated that while he had gone through some difficult times in the past decade, he didn't bother much about the duo while writing these tracks. He added:

"I never emotionally cared about Hall & Oates enough to write songs like this."

Hall talks about his future plans and collaborations with Dave Stewart

Daryl Hall, who was always the primary songwriter of Hall and Oates, is now planning to reunite with Dave Stewart. During the conversation, he called Stewart his "shadow partner since 1984." He further stated that it was Stewart who was behind the production of Hall's second solo album Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine, which dropped back in 1986.

The singer revealed that collaborating with Stewart actually felt like working with someone in a duo, where both have equal contributions.

"It’s a real 50-50 project. Dave and I have a real partnership and have had for a long time," Hall added.

He is now looking forward to releasing his sixth solo album D. The release date has been scheduled for June 21, 2024, as of now.

Amidst the end of the duo Hall and Oates, Daryl dropped Can’t Say No to You from his upcoming album D on May 3, as an "advance digital single." It is reportedly one of the nine songs that Dave Stewart co-wrote and co-produced.

Daryl Hall further spoke about the turbulence he faced in his personal relationships for the past few years. In 2015, he went through a divorce with Amanda Aspinall, who later passed away in the year 2019. Hall referred to the song Rather Be a Fool, and compared his own life to it. He said:

"I wrote that song in the midst of my divorce, and it was about exactly what was happening to me and my wife at the time."

The now-disbanded duo Hall and Oates duo had given some huge hit songs over years including I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do), Kiss On My List, Rich Girl, Maeater, and Everytime You Go Away. The duo released their final studio album Home For Christmas, in 2006.