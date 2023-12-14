Latest Identity Reveal on The Masked Singer exposes John Oates as the Anteater

The recently concluded episode 13 of Fox’s The Masked Singer was the penultimate episode of season 10. With the remaining contestants determined to make their way to the Finals, one would always return home disappointed.

After the Group C performance, which featured the Anteater, fans and judges were both left in awe of the sheer singing variety the masked singer showed. The identity reveal eventually came after the voting was counted, leading to the judges attempting to guess who the celebrity was.

The identity reveal in episode 13 of The Masked Singer eventually proved all judges wrong, as legendary John Oates, part of the iconic Hall and Oates music duo, came to the fore.

John Oates revealed as the Anteater in The Masked Singer

Oates and the remaining contestants were all vying for the one final spot among the finalists on season 10 of The Masked Singer. Anteater performed to the tunes of Johnny B. Goode, who he revealed played a major role in his own journey. While Oates had also teased his identity via the costume itself, none of the judges were able to guess correctly.

The hint was in the form of his own hit song, Maneater, with the costume related to the titular lyric. However, Oates revealed in his post-appearance interview that the relation between the costume and the song was a coincidence.

Oates also claimed that while he was not fond of the costume, which had been chosen for him, his arms were twisted by the network to ensure he would wear it:

“That was the first thing I thought of. They were trying to make a connection between "Maneater" and Anteater, but no one else seemed to get that for some reason, which I found kind of surprising. To be honest with you, I didn't really like the costume when I first saw the drawing of it, but they twisted my arm and convinced me that it would be cool. And I'm like, oh, God, all right, sure. Why not?”

Regardless, while the judges could not guess correctly, Oates claimed he had tried his best to keep his identity a secret. He claimed that he could not see while wearing the costume, which meant that the choreography, in particular, proved to be a challenge:

“What people don't realize is that I couldn't see out of the costume. So all my choreography had to be done with steps that I had to count while I was singing, which was really definitely not easy.”

Hence, while Oates struggled with the choreography, he also had a problem with the rising temperature inside the costume:

"Put a blindfold on sing and count your steps while you're doing it, while people are screaming and there's confetti falling out of the sky and flashing lights, and it's about 110 degrees inside your suit. So I think I deserve a badge just for that alone."

Despite his elimination from The Masked Singer, the singer claimed he was happy with his appearance and wanted to do different things. Claiming to have been a part of recent philanthropic projects, Oates said that he was currently focused on promoting his upcoming song Get Your Smile On. Oates also revealed that all the proceeds he earns from the single will go straight to charity.