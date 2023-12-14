The Masked Singer season 10 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. During the latest segment, the Group C finalists performed while representing key moments of their lives. This included Candelabra, Anteater, and Donut. Out of the three, two were unmasked and eliminated.

The first celebrity to be unmasked was Anteater, who turned out to be American musician John Oats, and the second, Candelabra, was revealed to be Love hitmaker Keyshia Cole. This means Donut made it to the next round and will be competing against three other singers in the season finale.

Tune in on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to watch the season finale on Fox.

What happened on The Masked Singer's 'Soundtrack to My Life' night?

The Masked Singer season 10 episode 13, titled Soundtrack to My Life, saw three more masked celebrities perform. During the segment, each of the singers sang songs indicating key moments of their lives while the audience voted for their favorites. At the end of the night, two costumes with the least votes were revealed and eliminated.

Candelabra was the first performer on Wednesday's episode and sang I'm Goin' Down by Mary J. Blige. Ahead of the performance, she noted that it was a song about heartbreak, which she had experienced.

"I was in a relationship for a long time with someone I deeply loved. We had a child and built a life together, but he proved to me over and over again that I couldn’t trust him," she said.

The contestant added that she decided to leave when she started loving herself and that during The Masked Singer season 10 episode, she was sharing "her whole heart."

Her clues included a package from the angels and a "straight flush." After the performance, Candelabra dedicated her next clue, a mixtape titled Party Jams, to judge Nicole Scherzinger.

“Nicole, I’ll never forget the fun we had partying at an industry party,” Candelabra said.

The judges' guesses were Tamat Braxton, Keyshia Cole, Chilli, and Dawn Richard.

Anteater was the second performer of the night and sang Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry. He noted that he chose the song since he listened to a lot of Berry while growing up and that it was the first song he learned to play on the guitar. His clue package included a record with a kiss and a four-leaf clover.

As part of his additional clue, the costume dedicated a mixtape, titled Deep Thoughts, to Jenny McCarthy. The judges' guesses included Paul Stanley, Jackson Browne, Steven Van Zandt, Bruce Springsteen, and the E Street Band.

The last performer of the night was Donut, who sang Georgia on My Mind by Ray Charles. The costume revealed that he could relate to the song as it was about being away from "the one you love." He added that when he was younger, he performed a duet with Ray Charles during a television special.

As part of his additional clue, he dedicated a mixtape titled Poker Night to Robin Thicke. He noted that the mixtape was on repeat every time the two of them hung out with Thicke's "dear, sweet dad." The judges' guesses included Tom Jones, John Schneider, and Engelbert Humperdinck.

Once the performances wrapped up, the judges and the audience voted, and Anteater and Candelabra were eliminated from The Masked Singer season 10.

The Masked Singer season 10 will air a two-hour finale next week on December 30, 2023, on Fox.