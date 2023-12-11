The Masked Singer season 10 Two-Night Event trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The Masked Singer season 10 is inching closer to its climax, but before that, it's time to bring back a much-awaited tradition. The upcoming week will be nothing short of a treat for ardent followers. With a two-night extravaganza scheduled for December 12 and 13, the contestants are "decking the halls" with festive "cheer." While one night will be that of celebration, the next will mark the end of this journey for two singers. Groups A and B have both played their qualifiers and sent two contestants through to the series finale.

FOX recently dropped a trailer for the following two episodes, and it seems the competition is about to get heated. More players will be unmasked, old singers from the season will perform, and one more finalist will be chosen. This finalist will join Sea Queen, Gazelle, and The Cow from groups A and B.

Three things to expect from the next two episodes of The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer released a quick sneak peek of the December 12 and 13 episodes. The judges "can't watch" some reveals because of their nervousness and excitement. Celebratory and suspenseful seem to be the themes of the snowy season, and we're here for it!

1) Cheery holiday spirit

In the words of Nick Cannon, the participants are ready to "get ready to jingle bell rock." Tuesday's "Holiday sing-along" episode will be two hours long. The Masked Singer season 10 participants will take the stage once again, this time to celebrate the very merry festivities.

Some of the performers for the evening include Gazelle, Donut, Sea Queen, Cow, and Hawk. If the series were to continue this tradition the same way it has for the past nine seasons, chances are that fans will get some more clue packages along the way.

2) Someone's making it to the finals

On Wednesday night, three singers will battle it out to secure their spot in the finals, joining those selected from Groups A and B. The performers for the night include Donut, Candelabra, and Anteater.

The judges had one "ding dong" to use where they'd be able to keep a player from being sent home. During the Group A Finals, they used it to save Gazelle. This means that by the end of The Masked Singer episode, two of them will be eliminated. The last one standing will battle for the win against Gazelle, Cow, and Sea Queen.

3) Two singers will be unmasked

Since The Masked Singer "ding dong" was used earlier, two contestants from Group C will most certainly be eliminated. Two players will reveal their identities to the audience and judges, finally determining whose guesses have been accurate.

Two of the group C finalists, A.K.A., Donut, Anteater, and Candelabra, will join the unmasked singers. They include Tom Sandoval, Ashley Parker Angel, Michael Rapaport, Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey, Sebastian Bach, Billie Jean King, Genuwine, Metta World Peace, and Luann de Lesseps.

The panel and the public are actively guessing, sniffing out every possible clue, and getting closer to revealing the identities of the masked singers than ever before. Season 10 has delivered on many fronts, and in just two episodes, only four disguised contestants will remain.

'Tis the season to be jolly, and the celebrities are feeling it too! The Masked Singer's two-hour-long holiday sing-along will be released on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET. At the same time, the next day, the qualifying rounds for the finals will air, wrapping up the Group C sing-offs on FOX.