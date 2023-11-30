The Masked Singer season 10 fan theories all but confirm The Gazelle's identity

The Masked Singer season 10 is coming to a close, and with each episode, another celebrity reveals themselves. The clues are getting more intriguing, and fan theories about the identities behind the masks have the internet abuzz.

The show definitely has an audience with top-level research skills because they believe they’ve deciphered who's behind each of the nine remaining disguises. One they're most certain of is The Gazelle.

Spoiler Warning: The following article describes events until episode 8 of The Masked Singer.

The Gazelle has consistently delivered stellar performances, and her clue packages have dropped some telling hints. Audiences are almost confident that she is a liar—one of the Pretty Little Liars. She claimed she was a baddie and also whipped out an A-graded test. According to netizens, this is none other than the iconic Teen TV villain, Mona Vanderwaal, A.K.A. Janel Parrish.

The Masked Singer: The Gazelle had a "secret" and couldn't "keep it"

With every installment of The Masked Singer, its fans become more seasoned detectives. Currently underway in its 10th run, the show is only a few episodes away from coming to an end. Each week, the clues get more specific, and the guesses get closer.

Fans posting on the internet believe they've got the Gazelle! Through her time on the show, she's dropped several hints, and it seems like all the dots have been connected.

Janel Parrish, famously known for her role as Mona on the teen crime-drama Pretty Little Liars, is suspect #1. Some of the reasons the audience stands strongly behind this guess are fair and potentially right on target.

The Gazelle revealed she is in some way connected to Hawaii, and Janel was born in Honolulu. She also said she received her first role on Broadway as a child, possibly alluding to Janel's part in Les Miserables.

"I'm not actually a villain, but I can play the part," the Gazelle said.

This hint made audiences narrow down their search, focusing more on Janel Parrish, considering her character in Pretty Little Liars, Mona, was the very first, iconic, evil 'A'. In another clue package, The Gazelle showed a worksheet graded A. The test almost confirmed the audience's beliefs about The Masked Singer.

Another clue included her mentioning that her first appearance on the big screen was in the 2000s. The Bratz movie from 2007 cast Janel as Jade for her debut. Her true fandom has also shared that The Gazelle's vocal prowess and tone are very similar, if not the same as Janel's.

The Masked Singer has had three chances to showcase her undeniable talents. She's impressed the judges and audience alike, keeping her going till the final nine.

The show's fans think they've not only got her identity absolutely right but also those of the remaining eight players. While their guesses will only be confirmed with eliminations and more unmaskings, dedicated fans will continue to dig and search for answers.

The Masked Singer season 10 has already revealed eight episodes and unmasked several celebrities, including Tom Sandoval, Demi Lovato, Michael Rapaport, and Tyler Posey, among others.

The judges are starting to narrow down their choices, the audience seems to have done it already, and the truth behind all the disguises will be revealed soon. Episode 9 of The Masked Singer will be available to stream on December 6 at 8 PM ET on FOX.