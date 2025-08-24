  • home icon
What happened between Jay-Z and Dame Dash? Feud explored as Memphis Bleek claims there is no possibility of the rappers reconciling 

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 24, 2025 08:06 GMT
Jay Z Brings S. Carter Shoe Collection Home to New York City - Source: Getty
Jay Z Brings S. Carter Shoe Collection Home to New York City (Image Source: Getty)

Rapper Memphis Bleek believes there is no possibility of Jay-Z and Dame Dash reconciling after their fallout in 2004. He claimed that the latter's interviews over the years have crossed the line.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, started Roc-A-Fella Records with Dame Dash and Kareem Burke around 1996. The label had the likes of Kanye West and Memphis Bleek on its roster. It was seen as one of the biggest labels in the hip-hop industry at the time.

However, in 2004, Def Jam Records bought Roc-A-Fella and made Carter Def Jam's president. As per Complex magazine, Dash and Burke reportedly felt betrayed by Jay-Z and left the label. Dash also started his own label soon after, while Carter left the position of Def Jam president three years later.

During an interview on Drink Champs on August 15, 2025, Memphis Bleek spoke about Jay-Z and Dash's relationship and said:

"No, I feel like a line was crossed, man. N***as crossed a line that’s no return, bro. Them Art Of Dialogue interviews, I don’t know how much n***as get paid for that s**t or whatever. But it’s like, when you speak on personal issues, a man’s kids, a man’s integrity, n***as going through cases and s**t, and you speaking on that, it’s no return from that, bro. That’s the button."
Bleek continued:

"How do you even talk to a n***a about a n***a who talked about him like that? I don’t even know how to bring that conversation up. A man that’s been ridiculed and dragged through the media by a n***a that you called your bro. That would question your integrity. How do you even bring that up?."
Previously, Dame Dash appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast, released on December 27, 2025. He claimed that Jay-Z was a ghostwriter for Bleek during the early years of his career.

When Jay-Z spoke about Dame Dash and Kareem Burke?

In an interview with XXL Magazine, originally published in August 2005, the Big Pimpin' rapper spoke about his feud with Dame Dash and Kareem Burke. He explained that he wanted to keep his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and was open to giving his other masters away. However, it didn't work out, as he explained:

"So I was like, let me get 'Reasonable Doubt' and I'll give up the rest of my masters. I'll give up Roc-A-Fella Records, I'll give up president and CEO of Def Jam Recordings—everything. Just give me my baby to hold on to so 10 years down the line, I can look back and I got something—I'm not empty-handed. And I was the one being offered everything."
Jay-Z added:

"I thought it was more than fair... And when that was turned down, I had to make a choice. I'll leave that for the people to say what choice they would've made. That's about it. I don't really wanna talk about Dame or Biggs. I don't have nothing negative to say about them."
Dame Dash, meanwhile, has suffered major financial issues in recent years. According to HotNewHipHop, he was ordered by the court in February 2024 to sell his shares in Roc-A-Fella to pay his debts. In March 2025, he also lost a $4 million lawsuit filed by filmmaker Josh Webber against him for allegedly defaming the film, Dear Frank.

Edited by DEEPALI
