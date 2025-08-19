  • home icon
  "But her song streams are down": Internet reacts to Jay-Z's "Imaginary Players" seeing 305% boost in Spotify streams since Cardi B's new release

"But her song streams are down": Internet reacts to Jay-Z's "Imaginary Players" seeing 305% boost in Spotify streams since Cardi B's new release

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 19, 2025 08:21 GMT
Cardi B Celebrates New Year
Netizens react to Jay-Z's "Imaginary Players" seeing boost in streams after Cardi B's new song (Image via Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi B released Imaginary Playerz from her upcoming sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, on August 15, 2025. The track samples Jay-Z's 1997 song Imaginary Players, with Cardi's music video capturing a similar vibe to Hov's.

After the release of her latest song, Jay-Z's Imaginary Players saw a 305% increase in Spotify streams between August 15 and August 17, 2025. On the other hand, according to AllHipHop's report dated August 17, 2025, Cardi's song ranked at No. 56 on Apple Music and No. 147 on the Spotify U.S. chart, marking underwhelming numbers despite sampling Jay-Z's track.

also-read-trending Trending

Netizens quickly took to X to share their thoughts on Hov's 1997 release, gaining attention after Cardi B's Imaginary Playerz came out, where an X user commented on the female rapper's streams, tweeting:

Internet users shared their opinion on Jay-Z's original track being better than Cardi's latest single, which samples Imaginary Players:

Additionally, some netizens speculated that Jay-Z approved his 1997 song for sampling so it could gain traction.

On the other hand, Cardi B's fans acknowledged that her track Imaginary Playerz and that sampling Jay-Z's track was a smart move for the rapper.

Cardi B reflects on releasing Imaginary Playerz and the importance of Jay-Z's approval ahead of her sophomore album

Multiple media tabloids likened the theme of Cardi B's Imaginary Playerz to that of Jay-Z's 1997 track Imaginary Players, where Hov called out fraudulent rappers in the industry who'd flex about success and wealth they didn't possess.

Talking about why she chose to release the track over other singles on her sophomore album, Cardi mentioned in a recent livestream:

“I had to come like this, I had to come strong, and s***ting on you b**ches. I love this record and I don’t give a f**k what nobody say and i’m standing on that, yall can suck my di*k and I know I ate that sh**t.”
She has called Imaginary Playerz a "very hip-hop record," admitting it’s a key part of her catalog. Additionally, Cardi B shared how she perfected the Jay-Z-sampled single before its release.

Cardi&#039;s Am I the Drama? album cover (Image via Instagram/@iamcardib)
She mentioned that she took her time with Imaginary Playerz, thinking, "Oh my god, I got to make sure that this song is good’ because I have to f**king to get it approved by the one and only."

Reflecting on how important Jay-Z's approval was for her, Cardi mentioned:

“If he (Hov) didn't approve it, I probably wouldn't even feel a certain type of way neither, because it would have been like, ‘Okay, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder.’ But I'm glad that I came hard and he loved it and everybody else love it."
The WAP rapper also shared how someone approached her and said that when she announced she was doing Imaginary Playerz, they felt nervous; however, Cardi "ate that."

Cardi B's sophomore album, Am I the Drama? releases on September 19, 2025, and will consist of 23 tracks. So far, Cardi has released another single called Outside from her upcoming album, and it made headlines because netizens speculated that some of the song's lyrics were about her ex-husband, Offset.

