What happened between Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez? Feud explored as ‘Emotions’ singer addresses viral “I don’t know her” quote 

Mariah Carey spoke about her viral comment on Jennifer Lopez from 2003 in an interview with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 1. She said that she was being honest and expressed her surprise at the phrase becoming so popular.

In 2003, during an interview with a German television station, Carey was asked to say a few words about her contemporaries. When asked about Jennifer Lopez, she said:

"I don't know her."

The phrase went viral, as many saw it as a dig towards Lopez. However, Carey has clarified multiple times that she was being honest as they hadn't met by then. In an episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, she was asked about the phrase again, and she answered:

“The thing is, I was being honest when I said it. I don’t know how it became so big. Honesty isn’t really something that becomes big most of the time.”

When asked if she still didn't know Lopez, the singer answered:

“How can I suddenly know…? Like, you know?”

In 2014, Lopez also spoke about the incident in an interview with Andy Cohen and acknowledged that Carey didn't know her at the time. She added that she didn't have a feud with the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer.

In 2015, J.Lo was seen on her phone during Carey's performance at the Billboard Music Awards, leading to further speculation of a rift. Meanwhile, in 2017, Mariah Carey had a lip sync fail during her New Year's Eve performance at New York's Times Square. As per Huffington Post, Jennifer Lopez liked a post on Instagram that took a dig at Carey's performance, stating:

“Ever seen an accident you couldn’t take your eyes away from? That was her tonight!”

Publicly, however, Lopez has often stated that Carey is forgetful and that they've never met.

More Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez's comments regarding their feud

2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with The Cut, published on November 23, 2015, Mariah Carey discussed some gifts she had received from her fans. She said:

“Well, there was a very interesting shirt that a fan made with a quote that I said years ago that, when I said it, I really wasn’t trying to be funny. I was just being honest and everybody’s kind of blowing it out of proportion but this guy had a shirt on and it was a picture of me that he made and the quote was underneath it — and I’m going to leave you hanging as to what it was.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, released on March 1, 2016, Jennifer Lopez clarified the incident of her looking at her phone during Carey's performance at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. She said:

“First of all, that was not fair with the texting thing because I watched a lot of it — it was a long performance. I watched most of it, I may have looked down for one second and people were like, ‘Look at her! Look at her!'”

There hasn't been much back and forth between the two singers since then, before Mariah Carey's comments on October 1.

