Did Jennifer Lopez go makeup-free and dance to her own music in her JLo Beauty GRWM video?

Jennifer Lopez went makeup-free in her Get Ready With Me video, featuring some items from her beauty line, JLo Beauty. In an Instagram video shared by the beauty brand on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the Waiting for Tonight singer shared her skincare routine for the day while dancing to one of her newest songs, Birthday.The pop star used the brightening serum, hydrating cream, and eye cream from JLo Beauty in her three-step skincare routine video. She didn't waste a single drop of the skincare, applying the excess on her shoulders, hands, and around her mouth. In the post, JLo beauty captioned Jennifer Lopez's GRWM video, writing:&quot;Getting ready always deserves a little rhythm. And you ain't ever seen anybody do it like this! @jlo celebrates #InternationalMusicDay dancing to Birthday while glowing with JLo Beauty.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLopez's latest GRWM video comes after she responded to fans asking if she actually uses products from her skincare brand. In a September 20 Instagram post from JLo Beauty, the On The Floor singer reacted to some fan comments, including one asking if she uses her product line every day or just when the cameras are on, to which she replied:&quot;That's funny because I'm standing in my actual bathroom right now. No, I use it. I use it every day.&quot;At some point, a fan commented on celebrity skincare brands not being worth the hype, to which Jennifer Lopez agreed. She said that some aren't worth the hype, but for JLo Beauty, she said that it's &quot;luxury skincare that is clinically tested&quot; and that she doesn't cut corners.Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her divorce from Ben AffleckJennifer Lopez performs in Istanbul (Image via Hakan Akgun/ Getty Images)Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, just in time for their second wedding anniversary, citing &quot;irreconcilable differences&quot; as the reason for the separation. Over a year after their split, the singer-actress looked back on the marriage during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on September 28, 2025, while doing a press run for her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.When she was questioned about how she handled shooting the movie while going through his separation with Affleck, who is one of the executive producers of the film, she replied, &quot;barely,&quot; adding:&quot;It was tough. It was a tough time.&quot;However, Jennifer Lopez admitted that it was the &quot;best and worst of times,&quot; adding that the moments she was on set filming for the movie, she was so happy, but when she returned home, it &quot;was not great.&quot; She talked about not being able to reconcile both feelings, but said that she got through it. She further said about her divorce from Affleck:&quot;Honestly, I have to say, it was the best thing that ever happened to me, because it changed me—it didn't change me, it helped me grow, become more self-aware.&quot;She also said that she has become a different person now than she was last year. Also, Lopez gave props to her ex-husband for making Kiss of the Spider Woman happen.Jennifer Lopez's new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, drops in theaters in the US on October 10, 2025.