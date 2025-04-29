What happened to Matt Pinfield? Former MTV video jockey shares health update

After being admitted to the hospital due to health concerns, former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield recently stated that he is "fighting my way back." In a post on X on April 25, he shared:

“Slowly but surely recovering.. lots of physical therapy.. Fighting my way back!! One day at a time.”

On January 6, 2025, the former MTV VJ and radio broadcaster had a catastrophic stroke. After being admitted to the hospital, he was temporarily placed under conservatorship. He was initially in danger of dying and remained unconscious for two months.

According to a January 27 TMZ story, after the stroke, Pinfield's daughter Jessica applied for conservatorship because she was reportedly worried about her father's capacity to make financial and medical decisions.

His update coincided with the announcement that he would be attending the May 1 unveiling of Green Day's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, within barely four months after the 63-year-old hard rock icon was admitted to the hospital.

Matt Pinfield survived a lot of concerning health issues over the years

Following a severe stroke earlier this year, Matt Pinfield has declared that he is "fighting my way back." After years of health issues, the former SiriusXM presenter had a stroke on January 6. He also published his most recent Instagram post on the same day.

The rock superfan wrote in the post:

“Starting another week with gratitude for a life surrounded by great people, life changing music, and unforgettable experiences that I never take for granted. Here to another week-another day-open heart and open mind. Let’s rock!”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Reporter's March 13 report claimed that Matt Pinfield was reportedly placed on a ventilator after suffering from pneumonia. After his stroke, the radio personality informed the publication that he was "unresponsive for two months" and "close" to dying.

He further said:

“Guys, I’m alive.. I’m recovering and am going to come back swinging. I was unresponsive for two months. Friends were thinking they were coming to see me for the last time. The doctors never expected me to speak or to walk again.”

Matt Pinfield went on to say that while he was in the intensive care unit, his eldest daughter, Jessica, temporarily assumed guardianship of his financial and medical decisions. He then said:

“She’s the one who saved my life.. She protected me.”

The radio presenter revealed that he was "close" to not making it as he battled pneumonia and was placed on a ventilator. Pinfield then said during the same interview that he has “been off social media” since leaving the intensive care unit in late February.

The interview came almost three months after his hospitalisation, as early in 2025, word leaked out about Pinfield's health crisis. Matt Pinfield's show host, L.A. radio station KCSN, announced on Facebook on January 7 that he was taking a "temporary leave of absence for personal reasons."

In a statement to the Rock and Roll Globe on January 7, KLOS, another radio station that hosts Pinfield's show, wished him luck on his recuperation:

“Everyone at KLOS & Meruelo Media, along with Matt’s family (daughters Jessica and Maya, brother Glen, sister Colleen, mother Nancy), his girlfriend Kara, and the entire rock and roll universe support Matt in taking some time off to rest and heal.”

Over the past few years, Matt Pinfield has experienced several health problems. This included a broken leg and cuts sustained in 2018 after being hit by a car. Additionally, according to an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle in 2017, he also suffered an irregular heartbeat brought on by years of substance abuse. Due to this, he reportedly spent time in correctional facilities that year.

Matt Pinfield is reportedly doing ok now. Nevertheless, his family members haven't said anything about the whole thing as of yet.

