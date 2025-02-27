What happened between Meek Mill and Dee-1? Fredo Bang reportedly facilitated reconciliation between the 2 during Super Bowl LIX

On February 25, 2025, Dee-1 appeared for an interview with Revolt News, wherein he commented on reconciling with Meek Mill after their public feud in 2023. Dee-1 gave credit to American rapper Fredo Bang for facilitating the reconciliation between the 2 rappers during Super Bowl LIX.

Dee-1, whose real name is David Arnold Augustine Jr., told Revolt News:

"Shout out to my little brother, Fredo Bang, because he knows Meek personally. He facilitated it to make sure it was good. And I went, walked through, Meek had about 25 people with him."

The beef between David and Meek Mill reportedly began in November 2023 when the No Car Note rapper called out Meek, Jim Jones, and Rick Ross during an appearance on Sway's Universe. David mentioned that the lyrics of all 3 rappers promoted harmful behavior and that they could "do better". Naming Meek Mill, Jim Jones, and Rick Ross, Dee-1 stated:

"I love you too much not to be honest with you. Oh, you the face of prison reform? Or are you sitting here on your new song with Ross talking about getting somebody murked and shot at the red light? Which one is it, bro?”

During his comments on Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and Jim Jones, David also named Lil Snupe and mentioned that his death left him questioning why the 3 rappers were glorifying the same thing that killed Snupe. Lil Snupe, aka Addarren La Keith Ross, was signed to Meek Mill's Dream Chasers Records, and he passed away on June 20, 2013, due to gun violence at the age of 18.

While Meek Mill didn't say much about David's comments, he took to Instagram in November 2023, posting a story stating:

“Nah, we do everything, lol. I was rapping this way when I became the face of reform… That’s how I got there, y’all forgot that fast.”

"A better Meek Mill equals a better Black community"- Dee-1 comments on reconciliation with Litty rapper

Talking to Revolt News about reconciling with Litty rapper Meek Mill, Dee-1 mentioned that he met Meek at a club during the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, adding that he isn't one to frequent clubs. However, he made an exception for Meek, stating that he wanted to have a "man-to-man talk" with the rapper, given he was in David's city.

Shedding light on their discussion, David mentioned that the 2 rappers talked about issues affecting the Black community. Addressing his career along with Meek Mill's in the context of their community, Dee-1 said:

"I've been this way my whole career-Meek Mill has grown now and he's seeing like, 'dang, they do got some stuff in our culture that's messed up,'" he said. "But Meek Mill is in it deeper than what I am."

Additionally, David said that he has kept in touch with Meek since their meeting at the club and encourages the rapper's growth as a means of a positive contribution to the community. Expressing the same, David said:

"I've texted him since then and it's something to where I am rooting for this brother because a better Meek Mill equals a better Black community."

In addition to addressing their reconciliation and discussion concerning the Black community, Dee-1 told Revolt News that even though he and Meek Mill don't agree on everything, they have acquired a great level of respect for one another since they've put aside their differences.

