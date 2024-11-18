What happened to Mercy Sunot? Recent hospitalization explained as Aegis singer passes away

Mercy Sunot, lead vocalist of the Filipino rock band Aegis, passed away on November 18. The band confirmed the tragic news on their official Facebook page Monday. While an immediate cause of death was not disclosed, as per Aegis' statement, Mercy Sunot was battling cancer and eventually succumbed to it.

"She bravely fought her battle with cancer but has now found peace and rest," Aegis wrote.

Aegis honored the late 48-year-old singer’s contribution to the band:

"It was a voice that brought comfort, joy, and strength to so many. She has touched countless lives, inspiring fans and lifting spirits with every song she sang. Her passion, warmth, and unforgettable presence on stage will forever be cherished in our hearts."

Aegis shared their gratitude to Mercy for her love, music, and the memories she made with them. The surviving members of the rock band include Mercy's sisters Stephanie Ken, and Juliet Ken, and the others — Rey Abenoja, Rowena Adriano, Stella Maries Pabico, and Vilma Goloviogo.

Mercy Sunot posted a TikTok video over the weekend, sharing a health update with her fans. She revealed undergoing lung surgery. Mercy said she suffered breathing issues and was transferred to the ICU.

The late singer said her lungs were inflamed due to fluids. The doctors were looking into it and prescribed her steroids to reduce the inflammation.

Mercy asked fans to pray for her health ordeal to end. From the hashtags in the caption of her TikTok post, it appears Mercy was battling breast and lung cancer.

Mercy Sunot reportedly had her surgery done in California, U.S.

ABS-CBS News claimed the late Aegis member was at singer Eva Eugenio's show in Hayward, California on November 8. Though Mercy was not slated to perform as a guest artist, she delivered a few songs after Eva's performance upon the audience's request. The outlet reported Mercy also received some gifts from fans.

According to the outlet, Mercy Sunot had been staying in the U.S. for seven months due to her cancer treatment. The late singer reportedly told ABS-CBN News the chemotherapy had been effective for her and told them about a scheduled lung surgery on November 12.

The outlet reported that a friend of Mercy said the singer wished to return home to the Philippines on November 16. But Mercy did not get the permit to travel back due to her frail condition. ABS-CBN claimed on November 17, Mercy suffered multiple organ failure.

Formed in 1995, Aegis produced hits like Luha, Halik, Sinta, Basang-Basa Sa Ulan, Sundot, Ang Buhay Ko, and more. The band was initially known as AG's Soundtrippers when it consisted of only Mercy and Juliet. They changed the name to Aegis in 1998 upon discussing with their manager and Alpha Records.

The band recently held a Christmas concert at The Theatre - Solaire Resort & Casino in Parañaque, Philippines to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Fans are now mourning the late member Mercy Sunot's passing. Her sister Stephanie Ken seemingly changed her Facebook and Instagram profile picture to the image of a lit candle in honor of the late singer.

